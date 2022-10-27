WATCH: Lainey Wilson Puts Giant Bell Bottom Jeans on Music Row’s Iconic Naked Statues

Lainey Wilson is taking Bell Bottom Country to Music Row. There’s an iconic naked statue on Division Street on Music Row. “Musica” sits in the middle of Buddy Killen Circle, a roundabout at the heart of Music Row. The statue arrived in 2003, and it’s always been a bit controversial because of its nudity. It’s also been the target of stunts in the past. On St. Patrick’s Day in 2010, a local music group outfitted the statues in oversized kilts. It’s also seen Predators gear in the past. This year, it’s Lainey Wilson clothing the nude statues. Check out the video that she shared below.

“That’s how you celebrate album release week,” she said as she drove around the circle and shared the clothed statues.

Bell Bottom Country arrives on Friday, October 28. It contains the smash single “Heart Like a Truck” and her latest single, “Watermelon Moonshine.” The 14-track collection includes a studio version of a song that she’s been performing live for a while, “What’s Up?” It’s a cover of the classic 4 Non Blondes track.

Lainey Wilson is Ready for ‘Bell Bottom Country’

There’s also a song called “Those Boots (Deddy’s Song)” that she wrote for her father. Her father had a lot of health issues over the past year. She recently joined Taste of Country Nights to talk about his recovery and about the first time that he heard the song.

“He’s a man of few words,” Lainey Wilson said. “The only way I knew he liked a song of mine when I was little was if he was tapping his toe or not. With this song, I was playing it for him, and he was tapping his toes. So I was like, ‘Alright. Check.’ But then afterwards, he said, ‘That’s pretty dang good.’ I was like, ‘We getting somewhere.'”

Lainey Wilson will put touring on hold for one special evening on October 27. While she’s in Omaha, Neb. on the ‘Middle of Somewhere’ tour with Luke Combs, she’s going to have a special album release party. It’s invite only. She’ll also do a virtual listening party for the new record on October 30.

Meanwhile, she supports Combs for a pair of dates in Omaha this weekend as she formally welcomes the new album. She remains on several of his dates for the rest of 2022. She has a pair of dates in Connecticut with him, and she’ll wrap with him in Oklahoma City on December 9 & 10. She also pays a visit to the Grand Ole Opry on November 12. Next year, she heads out with Luke Combs on his massive stadium tour. That kicks off in Arlington, Tex. on March 25. Check out all of her dates and get ticket information for each at her website.