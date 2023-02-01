WATCH: Lainey Wilson Shows Her Country Roots with a Killer Cover of Merle Haggard’s ‘Think I’ll Just Stay Here and Drink’

2022 was a breakout year for Lainey Wilson. Her latest album Bell Bottom Country got praise from critics and fans alike. Wilson also teamed up with HARDY for “Wait in the Truck” which became a radio hit. She also broke a long-standing record by having two songs in the top 10 at the same time. On top of that, Lainey is the reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year. Then, there’s her role in Yellowstone. She did all of that while unashamedly wearing her traditional country influences on her sleeve.

It doesn’t look like she’ll be slowing down anytime soon. In January, Wilson kicked off her first-ever headlining tour. The Country with a Flare tour will keep the Louisiana native on the road until the end of March. At a recent show, Lainey Wilson took a moment to put her country roots on full display. Watch her crush Merle Haggard’s “I Think I’ll Just Stay Here and Drink” in the video below.

This is far from the first time that Lainey Wilson has tackled this song on stage. Last year, she played it during the Grand Ole Opry’s Merle Haggard tribute show. That same night, Wilson took the stage to cover one of Merle’s most iconic songs – “Okie from Muskogee.” Before getting into the song, she shared her appreciation for Haggard. “I’m gonna tell you right now, he has blazed the trail for country music, for people who wanna say what they wanna say, how they wanna say it.”

Merle Haggard wrote “I Think I’ll Just Stay Here and Drink” and released it in 1980. It was the second single from the Back to the Barrooms and went on to be his 26th chart-topping hit. One of the things that makes this a standout track in Haggard’s catalog is the scorching saxophone solo. It’s not something you hear every day, but it fits the song like a glove.

Lainey Wilson Is on Tour Now

The Country with a Flare Tour is well underway. Lainey Wilson will resume her trek across the country tomorrow night in Silver Spring, Maryland. From there, she’ll play more than a dozen dates before the end of March. Check her website for tickets and more information.

Remaining Tour Dates