WATCH: Lainey Wilson Teases Music Video for New Song ‘Live Off’

Lainey Wilson’s new album is coming soon. Bell Bottom Country arrives on October 28. We’ve already heard two singles from the collection. “Watermelon Moonshine” is the latest, and she recently revealed that it’ll be in the upcoming fifth season of Yellowstone. She’ll also be on the show, as she is now part of the cast.

The other track is the smash hit “Heart Like a Truck.” It’s been burning up country radio for most of the summer. She recently teased an acoustic version of this track, “Live Off.” Now, we’ll get the whole thing. Check out the post below.

“Live Off” will be out everywhere tomorrow!!! Y’all come hang and chat with me during the official video premiere tomorrow, Sep. 23 at 12pm PT/3pm ET! Set a reminder to tune in here: https://t.co/SEfuc2qtnO #bellbottomcountry pic.twitter.com/DJh5RAZzrW — Lainey Wilson (@laineywilson) September 22, 2022

It looks like the video will include a lot of behind-the-scenes tour footage mixed with footage of Lainey Wilson riding horses. That’s something that she’s done since she was a kid, and something that gave her an immediate connection with Taylor Sheridan. The hint of music we get sounds fit for the show. It doesn’t sound as bold as “Heart Like a Truck” or as breezy and romantic as “Watermelon Moonshine.” It sounds like something fit for a roping scene, and she’s on site to complement the sound.

Lainey Wilson’s most recent track was a collaboration with HARDY titled “Wait in the Truck.” It’s a song that she “couldn’t say yes quick enough to.” The track is about domestic violence, and it’s one that HARDY called the best song he has ever written. That one will not appear on Bell Bottom Country. But we will get a cover of “What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes that is sure to be killer.

Lainey Wilson is in Demand This Fall

We’re all looking forward to Lainey Wilson’s debut as “Abby” on Yellowstone. That arrives on November 13. In the meantime, she’s hard at the road with Jon Pardi and Hailey Whitters. Whitters has just a couple of more dates on the tour. Lainey Wilson will close it down with Pardi on October 1 at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville. She’ll also sneak back into the Music City for a fundraiser for the CMA Foundation at Franklin Theater on September 26. That one is alongside Ingrid Andress and Caitlyn Smith.

She has a few scattered dates throughout October before jumping on Luke Combs’s ‘Middle of Somewhere’ tour in Charleston on the weekend of October 14. Jordan Davis is also on that run. Next year, she’ll be part of the North American run of dates on Combs’s stadium tour. Check out all of her dates and get ticket information for each at her website.