WATCH: Leslie Jordan Shines in New Blanco Brown Music Video Following His Death

Leslie Jordan had a blast filming one of his final projects before his unexpected death in October.

In Jordan’s final years, the famed actor broadened his work from TV and film to music recording. And that led to a collaboration with Blanco Brown and LoCash for the song Let it Slide.

Just two weeks before his death, Jordan headed to Nashville, TN, to film a music video for the single from inside the city’s iconic Eastside Bowl. The video dropped today (Oct. 4), and Jordan’s rep shared highlights on Instagram.

“As Leslie says, ‘kiss yo blues bye-bye.’ Surround yourself with friends and family and take a minute to love, laugh, and dance,” the post reads. “We hope you enjoy this song and dance as much as Leslie enjoyed making it. (Full video link in bio).”

Leslie Jordan’s Sister Penned A Message For the ‘Let it Slide’ Music Video

Ahead of the music, Blanco Brown and LoCash take a moment to honor Leslie Jordan with a quote from Jordan’s sister, Cricket Jordan.

“Leslie brought love and light and countless acts of joy into a sometimes dark world,” she wrote. “As Leslie’s sister, I wanted to share this song and video not only as a tribute to his life but as a final gift to us all. Thank you, Leslie, for sharing with us the gift of your life and love.”

Let it Slide opens with Jordan sending a ball down for a strike. And the theme quickly proves to be a nod to The Big Lebowski.

From there, he joins his fellow singers for a quick rap about being down on their luck. Then they move into a brand new line dance that coincides with some more optimistic lyrics. He holds his infectious smile and sticks out his tongue as he goes through the motions with obvious glee. And he’s joined by a whole crowd of dancers.

Leslie Jordan died on Oct. 24 after crashing his car into a Los Angeles building. He was 67 years old.

While his official cause of death has not been announced, several reports claim he suffered a heart attack. And it’s believed that the medical emergency led to the accident.

The actor had been complaining of shortness of breath during his final few weeks. And he had an appointment with a cardiologist that was scheduled less than a week after Jordan’s death.