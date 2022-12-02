WATCH: Lifetime Drops Trailer for Reba McEntire’s New Movie

Can you imagine Reba McEntire as a salty, no-nonsense woman of the law? That’s her character in her new movie, The Hammer.

Yes, McEntire, the country music superstar, is the Hammer, aka Kim Wheeler, a traveling circuit judge in Nevada. Plus, Melissa Peterman, who was a co-star on the Reba show, plays McEntire’s sister. She’s got herself into big trouble, but more about that later. We’re excited that the two are reuniting for another project. It’s been almost 16 years since Peterman portrayed Barbra Jean, the new wife of Reba’s ex-husband, Brock, on the Reba show.

Lifetime released a first-look trailer for the new movie to give fans some flavor of what to expect. Plus, the network announced the movie’s run date. It’s Jan. 7. So when you’re looking for something fresh after the holidays, you’ll know what to watch.

Take a look at the minute-long preview. Then we’ll give you more movie details.

The Hammer wastes no time in establishing what sort of character Reba McEntire is playing. She’s the new judge. And you learn that when she introduces herself to a local cop.

“Easy there Wyatt Earp,” Reba tells the policeman. “I’m the new, fifth district judge. If I ever hear of you pulling a gun on a traffic stop again, you and I will have a problem.” OK, then.

Rex Linn, Reba’s real-life boyfriend, also is in this movie. They’re kind of an acting pair these days. Both joined the cast of season three of Big Sky on ABC. They play husband and wife on the TV show.

But most folks may be watching The Hammer for the Reba-Peterman relationship. They were awkward kind of close friends/next-door neighbors when Reba ran on the WB from 2001-2007. It’s difficult to have a friendship with your ex’s new wife. But Reba and Barbra Jean, the dental hygienist, manage.

McEntire and Peterman worked together on two other projects. In this movie, they play sisters. But while Reba’s Kim is a judge, sister Kris owns the local brothel. And she’s a prime suspect in the murder of the judge McEntire replaced.

The trailer shows several instances of Reba pointing a pistol. We don’t see at who, as yet. But let’s just say she keeps that same spirited energy when she’s in court.

“When I’m speaking, you zip it,” Reba tells a suspected criminal in her courtroom. Then in the next scene, it looks like the judge threw her gavel at a knucklehead giving her some unwelcome sass.

Her character also seems self-aware. You see her riding in a car with another officer. She asks “would you say I’m a loose cannon?” Then the trailer shows another scene with Reba pointing a pistol.

The officer assures her “No.” Then she adds “at least not to your face.”