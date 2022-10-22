WATCH: Luke and Caroline Bryan’s Son Hilariously Practices His Duck Calls in the Kitchen

Things are getting boring with Luke Bryan on the road. His wife Caroline is home with the kids, and she’s ready to have some girls around the house. The couple’s oldest is practicing his duck calls while she’s just trying to grab something out of the refrigerator. Check out the video that Caroline shared below.

“Normal night in the Bryan house,” she captioned the post.

The Bryan family is full of laughs. Caroline shared photos and videos of a Halloween from six years ago that she shared with Luke Bryan. He dressed as Buddy the Elf from the Will Ferrell comedy Elf; she went as Papa Elf.

Maybe Luke is at home right now. He has a short break from the road. Bur he’s nowhere to be seen in the video, and he’d surely be proud of those duck calling skills. Last summer, he spent a ton of time on the lake with his boys. They all had impressive hauls. Whatever is in season at the Bryan household goes.

He’s said that his boys may be what finally make him slow down his grueling tour schedule.

“It’s a tremendous challenge navigating this career and everything that goes with it,” Luke Bryan said. “You just have to make personal goals to get home and move and there are a lot of nights that I travel through the night just to try to be there one day to hang with the boys.”

But he did just add more dates to his Las Vegas residency. So slowing down isn’t happening soon.

Luke Bryan is gearing up to host the CMA Awards alongside NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. The show is set to air on November 9.

Luke Bryan Wrapping Up the ‘Raised Up Right’ Tour

Luke Bryan has spent much of the year navigating three different tours. There’s his own ‘Raised Up Right’ tour and his annual ‘Farm Tour,’ which visits six rural, Midwest communities. There’s also the Las Vegas residency. One of those is finally coming to a close.

‘Raised Up Right’ was originally set to end with a date at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina on October 27 and another at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. on October 28. But now, he’ll extend it into November. He’ll make up three dates in Florida that were postponed due to Hurricane Ian. He takes it back to Las Vegas on November 30, and he has dates there into December. His new residency dates extend well into the new year. He also hosts Crash My Playa in Mexico in January. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information for each at his website.