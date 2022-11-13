WATCH: Luke Bryan Belts Acoustic Version of New Single ‘Prayin In A Deer Stand’

Luke Bryan is taking us to church. On Sunday morning, the country music superstar serenaded his followers when he performed a stripped-down, acoustic rendition of his new single, “Prayin’ In A Deer Stand.” Check it out below.

It was a nice, intimate moment for Bryan’s fans, as they’re used to seeing high-energy clips of him performing for sold-out arenas. After posting, fans of the “Buy Dirt” singer took to the comments to commend the “American Idol” judge for his unexpected performance.

“Luke, I love you music so much! You’re the best person I have ever seen in concert! Jacksonville was absolutely amazing,” wrote one fan who recently attended one of his concerts for his Raised Up Right tour, which came to 31 cities in the nation.

“Love your music. You are a simple man. Love your generosity. Sounds awesome as usual,” another pleased fan wrote. As the title makes clear, Bryan reflects on his faith in the new song, which he dropped earlier this month on Nov. 4.

The “Country On” singer penned the emotional track with Nicolle Galyon and Jimmy Robbins.

In the song’s lyrics, he comes to terms with both God and prayer thanks to the stillness he receives when he finds himself alone in his deer stand.

“I do my prayin’ in a deer stand

On my back forty church

Thinkin’ about life on a cold sunrise

Yeah, that’s my heaven on earth”

“This is such a personal song to me,” Bryan shared after he released the song. “The world can be a busy place and I like a lot of people have a ton of different things going on but getting to be outside, it grounds and reenergizes me. There is just something about it that never gets old.”

The track also follows the Georgia native’s current radio single, “Country On.” He dropped the song back in July.

It’s been a busy couple of months for Luke Bryan. In addition to releasing the new song, he co-hosted the annual CMA Awards in Nashville alongside pro football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

He also just wrapped up his Raised Up Right tour with three re-scheduled shows in Florida. The country singer also brought along Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and “American Idol” winner Chayce Beckham for the tour.

Along the way, Bryan also received backlash for inviting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on stage during his Jacksonville stop to raise funds for hurricane relief.

He said of the move, “I understand Governor DeSantis is a very polarizing figure, but I grew up in a country where if a governor [asks] you if they can come and raise awareness to help victims of a natural disaster, you help.”