WATCH: Luke Bryan Brings 10-Year-Old Fan on Stage in Heartwarming Moment at Las Vegas Show

Luke Bryan returned to his Las Vegas residency over the Labor Day weekend for a few shows. During one of the shows, he invited a 10-year-old fan to join him on stage for his 2009 hit “Someone Else Calling You Baby.” Check out the video that the kid’s mother shared to Instagram below.

“Thank you Luke Bryan for making Brandon’s dream come true last night! He has been a fan since he was 2 and the first song he learned was Someone else calling you baby and that was the song he got to sing with you. Thank you for giving us a memory to last a lifetime. I know he will never forget this,” she captioned the post.

In the clip, Luke Bryan sits on the edge of the stage while his mother lifts Brandon to the edge to join him. Brandon finds his seat just in time to hit the end of the line “Someone Else Calling You Baby.” The crowd loves it, and Luke takes a moment to praise the kid. The two share a few private words before Luke takes over singing duties for a bit. Then he gives the microphone back to Brandon.

Then, Luke Bryan hops to his feet in the stage and brings Brandon up with him. “Give it up for this boy right here,” Bryan shouts to the audience. After the applause dies down, Bryan places his hat on top of Brandon’s head and gives him the microphone for the bridge. They share a couple of high-fives, and Bryan gets his name.

“This is Brandon, y’all!” he tells the crowd. The two then share a hug.

Luke Bryan is Having Fun on the Road in 2022

Luke Bryan has had several fun moments during his run in Las Vegas. When he was there earlier this summer, he ended up holding someone’s baby while he was performing. So Brandon isn’t the youngest fan to join him on stage in Sin City this year.

He has a few more dates on his ‘Raised Up Right’ tour before he heads to the rural, Midwest for six ‘Farm Tour’ dates. Next up is the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. on September 8. He’ll also visit St. Louis and Chicago before the ‘Farm Tour’ trek with Riley Green.

He’s back at the ‘Raised Up Right’ tour on September 29 in Estero, Fla. at Hertz Arena. He has several dates across the South well into October, including a handful in the Sunshine State. It wraps on October 28 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. Then, he’s back to Las Vegas for a string of residency dates that take him to Christmas. Check out all of the dates on all of his tours and get ticket information for each at his website.