WATCH: Luke Bryan Crashes Party at His Own Bar, Takes Over DJ Booth During CMA Fest

CMA Fest is a magical time of year. Nashville‘s biggest stars are out in full force and that includes Luke Bryan, who stopped by his bar. When you have a joint on Broadway, you gotta stop by during CMA Fest, right? That’s exactly what the country music singer did and fans were very surprised to see him.

An entertainer first and foremost, Luke Bryan was ready to party. He’s probably got a hundred other things going on this weekend with the festival and everything. However, he found time to crash a party at his own bar, take over the DJ booth, and put on a set unlike any other he has done before. DJ Luke B – I like the sound of that. Coming to EDC next year.

Luke’s 32 Bridge was rocking with him behind the booth.

He might be a 45-year-old dad, but Bryan knows how to party still. Nashville is almost always rocking and partying somewhere, you throw in a bonafide country music superstar into the mix and things turn up a bit. And look, I’m not going to say that he copped out with his song choice… but everyone knows you’re going to get a good reaction from “Livin’ on a Prayer.” I’d like to see him go out on a limb and play a deep cut next time.

It turns out that it wasn’t just his own business that Luke Bryan decided to crash and party at. The singer-songwriter was all over Nashville going from bar to bar, and seeing what kind of fun or trouble he can get into. It was a Saturday night of fun and drinking and music it seems.

Luke Bryan Crashes Blake Shelton’s Bar

Ole Red had a surprise visit from Luke Bryan as well. Blake Shelton’s bar on Broadway always pulls a good crowd. With CMA Fest in town, I’m sure that it is back night in and night out. Spotify was having an event and Bryan was a surprise guest.

While he was there at Ole Red, Bryan couldn’t help but get a dig at his friend and musical rival. He asked if anyone knew any Blake Shelton songs…in the man’s own bar. How is that for an insult? It wasn’t long ago when Bryan was also commenting on Shelton’s farming techniques. This rivalry will never end.

So, it looks like it was a wild night in Nashville. CMA Fest is one of the best times of year to be in Music City and with surprise appearances from artists like Luke Bryan all over the place, it’s no wonder why. You just never know who might walk through those honky tonk doors.