WATCH: Luke Bryan Dances With Shirtless Fan Who Stormed the Stage on Final Night of Tour

When Luke Bryan is performing, he goes with the flow. So if some shirtless dude hops on stage, the country music superstar just lets him dance.

This past Saturday, Bryan, the American Idol judge, finished up his Raised Up Right tour with a finale in Tampa, Fla. Given he was in the Sunshine State, this sort of incident tracks. As Bryan belted out “That’s My Kinda Night,” which is one of his final songs before the encore, a random guy jumped on stage. Said random guy also wasn’t wearing a shirt. A fun-loving Bryan waved away security and let the guy do all this extra.

At one point, the guy pulled up his shorts and then showed off some nice chest shimmying. Luke Bryan, at 46, probably can’t do these sorts of moves any more. Plus, unlike the guy, he probably hadn’t been overserved. The dancing scene found its way to Tik Tok. And voila, now it’s on Outsider. You’ve got to check it out.

Luke Bryan is in the midst of a big week. He’s now prepping for his co-hosting duties of Wednesday’s CMA Awards. He and Peyton Manning will take over the stage in Nashville.

Meanwhile, on Saturday morning, Bryan joined ESPN’s College Football GameDay as a guest picker. (He went with Georgia over Tennessee.) Then on Monday, Bryan joined the ManningCast to chat Saints-Ravens, country music and his favorite team, the Georgia Bulldogs. And Peyton and Eli Manning showed off a montage of Bryan moments on stage when he’s falling down. No, this isn’t part of the act.

“Let’s just say I have like 20 stitches from those falls,” Luke Bryan told the Mannings. “No ACL tears, no meniscus tears, no hip replacements. When I fall, the alcohol loosens my body.”

Luke Bryan and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning will co-host Wednesday’s CMA Awards from Nashville. (ABC)

Bryan also dropped a new single last Friday as he counted down to the CMAs. In announcing the surprise release, Bryan quoted some of the song’s lyrics. He tweeted: “My boots back on the ground, my head back right. You got your ways of getting through, I got mine. I do my ‘Prayin In A Deerstand.’ ”

Maybe he’ll have time to catch his breath after this week. After Thanksgiving, he heads back to Las Vegas to pick up his residency at the Resorts World Theatre. It starts back up Nov. 30. Bryan is enjoying his time in Vegas so much that he added a dozen shows in 2023, from Feb. 1-April 1.

But will there be a shirtless guy dancing on stage? It would be so Vegas.