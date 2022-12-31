WATCH: Luke Bryan, Darius Rucker, and More Country Stars Hilariously React to 2022 New Year’s Resolutions

Country music fans and stars alike are gearing up for Nashville’s Big Bash airing later tonight, New Year’s Eve. However, before we kick off the party, we’re checking in with some of our favorite artists, including Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, and more regarding last year’s New Year’s resolutions and how they think they did heading into 2023. Unsurprisingly, their reactions to 2022’s resolutions are beyond hysterical. Check it out.

In 2021 we asked @lukebryan, @Jason_Aldean, @dariusrucker, and @DierksBentley for their NYE Resolutions, little did they know we'd be holding them to it this year. 🤭



Here's how they did… #CBSNashvilleNYE pic.twitter.com/5Vemyrh3Hx — CBS (@CBS) December 30, 2022

Luke Bryan kicks off the string of clips, addressing fans, “What’s your New Year’s resolution for 2022? I’ll go first. Mine is the same thing every year—drink less and cuss less.”

Looking back on that now, the “Country On” singer admitted, “Yeah, I’m failing miserably.”

Jason Aldean and Darius Rucker had similar resolutions last year, determined to eat better and work out more, with “The State I’m In” singe adding that he also wanted to drink less. Aldean, listening to the clip, revealed, “It’s actually kinda true.” Darius Rucker, on the other hand, also said that while he stuck to some of his goals, his New Year’s resolution “this year is the same one it was last year.”

While the rest of his fellow stars committed to better diets and workout regimens, Dierks Bentley determined in 2021 to complete his 10th studio album, Gold. Smiling back on the video, he congratulated himself with hilarious commentary.

“We did it, buddy. We did it together, good job,” he quipped. Heading into 2023, Dierks Bentley vowed to have “more fun,” which, following yet another stressful year, I think all Outsiders can afford to do.

Nashville’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash Donating Some Proceeds to Good Cause

Nashville’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash is all about kicking back, enjoying some good music, and reflecting on the last year. However, that’s not to say that a party can’t generate a good cause.

Although admission to the Nashville party is completely free of charge, Nashville is excepting 2022’s Big Bash to bring in as much as $30 million via customer spending at the event. And while part of that will go back into event planning, organizers intend to donate a portion of profits to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

Representatives from the food bank spoke about how much more demand there is for aid amid the holidays during a prior interview and, therefore, why the Nashville Big Bash’s contributions are so important.

Ashley Lewis, working with Second Hand Harvest, said, “This has definitely been the busiest time of year for us. This is a hard time for a lot of our neighbors in Middle Tennessee. Though Lewis has been putting serious effort into collecting as much food as possible, it’s a lot of physical and mental energy.

Fortunately, she’ll soon have help. She explained, “One dollar for every T-shirt sold [at Nashville’s Big Bash] is going back to Second Harvest.”

Deanna Ivey, CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation, said, “It’s our way of giving back to the community.”