WATCH: Luke Bryan Does a Hilarious Impersonation of His Mother’s ‘Smoker’s Cough’

Luke Bryan is having some fun again at his own mother’s expense but they seem to love one another so it’s going to be OK. Well, this time, Bryan decided to do a pretty solid impression of LeClaire Bryan, his mom. In this video that a fan nabs off of wife Caroline Bryan’s Instagram Stories, we see Luke hamming it up.

He’s in a golf cart and smoking a cigar. When puffing out after taking a drag, he looks at the camera and exaggerates a cough. Caroline would write on the video “Impersonating his mother…” She tagged her husband and LeClaire on the video. But she was not done yet. In the video, you can hear Caroline join in the fun. She said, “It’s just allergies though, yeah. She says it’s just allergies.” This is a reference to LeClaire. We got it reposted by fan Gillian Kelley at her Twitter account, @gillianKelley2. She posted this as a true-blue fan of Bryan herself.

Luke Bryan Will Extend Las Vegas Residency

Fans just love to see LeClaire a lot in the family hijjnx, according to iHeart Country. Just last year, Caroline reportedly put up a prank reel of events surrounding her mother-in-law. She said of the video, part of the family’s 12 Days of Prankmas tradition, “We love to mess with her nonstop!” Well, that is obviously the case since they are dogging her from a golf cart. But there is more Luke Bryan news.

If you have not made plans to go to Las Vegas anytime soon, then you might have a new reason to visit Sin City. Luke Bryan is going to extend his Vegas residency titled Luke Bryan: Vegas into 2023. The show takes place at the Resorts World Theatre, which holds 5,000 people capacity. After the news broke, Bryan said, “I love doing these headlining shows in Vegas because the intimate room at Resorts World allows me to really connect to the crowd in such a different way. Sitting at the piano each night has become one of my favorite moments in the show.”

In addition to this great news, there’s even more to hit the front pages of country music news. And this goes into 2023 as well. Bryan will be a headliner at next year’s Stage Coach event. He will share the stage with Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton. My goodness, there is a lot of stuff going down in the world of Luke Bryan these days. Of course, those people who watch TV regularly know that he is a part of American Idol, too. You better believe that he will continue to be a part of that show into next year, too.