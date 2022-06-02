WATCH: Luke Bryan Goes Crazy After Hooking His Biggest Bass Ever

There are a few moments you remember your entire life. Wedding day, the birth of your first child, and if you’re Luke Bryan your first 10lb+ bass. It doesn’t always happen You chase that big one your entire life and you never think that you’ll hook it, let alone bring it in. Even for this country music star, it was a shock.

The singer-songwriter loves getting a line in the water. You need no further evidence than his hit single “Bill Dance”. He was living out his dreams as he hooked the biggest fish of his entire life.

Check out the post below and see the size of this bass.

“I’ve been waiting my whole life for this moment. 11.6 baby,” the singer captioned his video. He gave this female bass all the love she deserved.

That 11.6-pound fish might have some eggs stored away that helped add to that weight. Still, what’s on the scale is on the scale. So, congrats to Luke Bryan on his PB, and thanks for sharing with the rest of us. He looks like he is near a dam, which can be some great fishing if you know where to look.

In the replies, there were all kinds of messages of support. Folks like Jon Langston, Jake Owen, and Randy Houser were all quick to offer their kind messages. You gotta love dudes supporting dudes.

Right now, it seems that Luke Bryan is just enjoying life. He finished up another season of American Idol and between that and playing shows, it is probably nice to have a little time to fish. He definitely made the most of his downtime.

Luke Bryan Breaks Down Why ‘American Idol’ Ended How it Did

For Luke Bryan, his time is usually split into two parts of the year. When he’s doing American Idol and when he isn’t. The season takes up a lot of time. Finding the next great singer in America isn’t an easy job. But, this year, the decision might have been surprising, but Bryan knows why Noah Thompson won.

“I think, you know, we’ve seen it in 20 years where those types [of humble] people, really – American pulls for them, responds to them. And it always tells me that, at the end of the day, being a good, humble, kind person wins,” Bryan explained.

“He just came in as the underdog … the unassuming guy that he didn’t see it coming. America didn’t see it coming.”

Thompson, from my beautiful state of Kentucky, was able to charm and smile his way throughout the competition. He went out of his comfort zone, learned how to actually use his voice, and made name for himself. Luke Bryan knows that he won for those reasons and so many more.