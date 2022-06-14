WATCH: Luke Bryan Hilariously Wakes ‘Tired’ Fan During CMA Fest

Luke Bryan had a lot of fun at CMA Fest. He shared the Nissan Stadium stage on Saturday with Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Brothers Osborne and Randy Houser. Then, the “One Margarita” singer made some rounds on Broadway.

He popped into Ole Red for a surprise acoustic set at Blake Shelton’s bar. After some ribbing from Shelton for choosing his bar over Bryan’s own, he surprised fans at 32 Bridge by commandeering the DJ booth. During the appearance, he apparently caught one fan sleeping on his arrival.

Someone please tag these girls. They were tired or something. #cmafest pic.twitter.com/o4UUbe8rty — Luke Bryan (@lukebryan) June 14, 2022

“Someone please tag these girls. They were tired or something,” Bryan captions the video, which shows him waking the fan.

The moment she opens her eyes and recognizes one of country music’s biggest stars, he bolts for the stairs. The video continues with footage of Bryan’s appearance at 32 Bridge.

Luke Bryan previously shared video of his DJ set. He led CMA Fest revelers in a singalong to the Bon Jovi classic “Livin’ on a Prayer.”

Bryan also announced additional dates for his Luke Bryan: Vegas residency on Tuesday. The new dates are after his ‘Raised Up Right’ Tour concludes and will take the performances to the holidays. The new dates are November 30, December 2, 3, 7, 9, and 10. Tickets for the new dates are on sale Monday, June 20, but there is a presale already underway for Citi card members.

He’s been enjoying the unique things Las Vegas brings to his live performances. “Resorts World is essentially just creating and building an entertainment paradise for people that are wanting to go have amazing experiences,” he told People earlier this year. “To have a theater with all the bells, whistles and wonderful technology at my fingertips, and a show that stands alone, that’s different than what I typically do out on the road.”

The Party Will Roll in Sin City

“Everybody comes to Vegas to party and have fun and I feel like my catalog has songs that really will enhance and make that experience even more fun,” he said. “There’s nothing more fun than being on stage and being the master of ceremonies, the master of the party. I’m really just going to relish being on stage and connecting with my fans in a more intimate setting.”

It’s harder to have that connection at amphitheaters and farms, which is where Bryan’s regular tour takes him for the rest of 2022. The ‘Raised Up Right’ Tour resumes in Virginia Beach at VUHL Amphitheater on July 7, while he’ll take a break for his ‘Farm Tour’ in September. Luke Bryan is on the road until October 28 in Jacksonville, Fla. For a full list of dates and for ticket information, visit his website.