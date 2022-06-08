WATCH: Luke Bryan and His Wife Show Off ‘Naughty’ Dance Moves

Luke Bryan is spending his time off the road showing off his personality. This time, he and his wife Caroline are showing off their dance moves in a recent Instagram post. Caroline posted a reel on Sunday, June 5 showing one of country music’s most loved couples dancing to the Deniece Williams track “Let’s Hear It for the Boys” from Footloose while their dog watches on.

Caroline captioned the post: “They gave us one hour alone with no kids and I had to stop the video because Luke got naughty.”

Caroline later added in the comments, “He’s my nugget.”

Commenters loved it, chiming in with quips like, “You Two Are Absolutely The Best Bad Influencers!” Another added, “And this is why I love you guys..totally my fav.” Others felt like the dog seemed pretty concerned. “Look at the dog look at y’all like have you gone crazy.”

One commenter called back Luke Bryan’s last viral moments. “Naughty cuz he’s proud of that big ass fish!”

Those posts were just a few days ago. Bryan shared his fishing adventures, which proved fruitful for the whole family. First, he snagged the largest bass he’d ever reeled in. He’d spent his whole life hoping to catch a 10-pounder, and he finally managed it. It was even larger at a whopping 11.6 pounds.

Not long after, he shared that his son, Tate, had reeled in a catch of his own. “Tate’s first shoal bass. Hell of a fishing week for me,” the caption said. It looks like it’s been a hell of a week for the whole family.

The five-time Entertainer of the Year just keeps churning out the content that the people crave.

Luke Bryan is squeezing in as much quality time with his family as he can because things are about to get really busy. This week, he’ll headline CMA Fest. Bryan’s CMA Fest set is slated for Saturday. He’ll be joined at Nissan Stadium in Nashville by Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Randy Houser and Brothers Osborne. It’s a jam-packed weekend across multiple stages and nights. You can check out the entire lineup and schedule here.

Then he’ll be on the road for much of the rest of the year. His “Raised Up Right” begins in Charleston, W.Va. on June 9 and continues across North America until October 28. Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny will join him for that tour. Check out his schedule to see when he’ll be heading to your city.

He’ll also be returning to his Las Vegas residency, Luke Bryan: Vegas. The “Farm Tour” also returns in 2022, with rural stops in Monroeville, Ind., Mechanicsburg, Ohio, Fowlerville, Mich., Murdock, Neb., Boone, Iowa and Eyota, Minn.