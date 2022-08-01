WATCH: Luke Bryan Invites Boys Onstage to Sing ‘Drink a Beer’ in Honor of Their Late Father

Luke Bryan brought a couple of fans on stage in Hartford, Conn. to honor their late father. The boys were holding a shirt that read, “Our dad died. Can we sing ‘Drink a Beer’ together?” Bryan grabbed the shirt at the edge of the stage and displayed it to the audience. Check out the video below.

The caption on the TikTok video reads, “Luke Bryan bringing 2 boys on stage to sing with him tonight in Hartford, CT.”

“These boys have been holding this shirt up all night, ever since I walked out on the stage,” Luke Bryan says to the audience. He then motions for them to approach the stage. He hops down to the floor to meet them. Security then helps the two young men up on stage. Luke throws on the t-shirt and joins behind them. One of the boys shares a photo and reveals that their father passed in May. Luke then begins leading the trio in song.

The group poses for a photo before leaving. It was another memorable moment for audience members at a Luke Bryan concert. In Bristow, Va., he sang “Strip it Down” to an 85-year-old grandmother on the front row. He also stopped a show in Youngstown, Ohio on this run to break up a fight. It seems like no one ever knows what to expect from a live Luke Bryan performance.

He likes to have fun backstage, too. Riley Green has been with him for much of the year, and he caught him roaming around without his backstage pass.

Luke Bryan on the Road in 2022

There’s one more ‘Raised Up Right’ tour date before Luke Bryan mixes in some festival appearances. The next stop on his own tour is in Milwaukee, Wisc. at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on August 5. Then he’s off to WE Fest in Detroit Lakes, Minn. on August 6. He’s at TidalWave Festival in Atlantic City on August 12 and at LASSO in Montreal on August 13.

He’s back to the ‘Raised Up Right’ tour in Saratoga Springs, New York at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on August 14. He’ll stay on that tour for most of the remainder of the month before breaking to return to his Las Vegas residency on Labor Day weekend. He’ll hit six rural, Midwest communities on the ‘Farm Tour’ in September. Then he’s back at the ‘Raised Up Right’ tour through the end of October. He closes out his year back in Las Vegas with a long string of dates. To see all of his 2022 dates and get ticket information, visit Luke Bryan’s website.