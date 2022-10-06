WATCH: Luke Bryan, Riley Green Tribute Shenandoah With ‘Two Dozen Roses’ Performance

Luke Bryan and Riley Green have spent much of the year on the road together. And most nights, the duo join together to cover a few country classics. That happened again at the Charlotte, N.C. stop when Bryan invited Green on stage for a version of the Shenandoah classic “Two Dozen Roses.” Check out the video below.

Shenandoah is from Muscle Shoals, Ala. and Riley Green is from Jacksonville, Ala. Green took the lead on this one; Shenandoah likely had a big influence on his career. The track was penned by another Alabamian, Mac McAnally from Red Bay.

“Two Dozen Roses” was on Shenandoah’s 1989 album The Road Not Taken. It peaked at number one. Shenandoah charted 26 songs on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. They had numbers ones with this one, “The Church on Cumberland Road,” “Sunday in the South,” “Next to You, Next to Me” and “Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart” among others. The latter was a duet with Alison Krauss. It won both artists a GRAMMY for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals.

This is a little tradition that has carried over from Luke Bryan’s “Raised Up Right” tour to his “Farm Tour” and everywhere else along the way. And Green has been part of both. The duo hooked up on the “Farm Tour” for a version of Tim McGraw’s “Where the Green Grass Grows.” Riley Green has covered his tour mate once or twice, too. The two have been at this together since June, and they’ve had a lot of fun along the way. There’s still a full month ahead. Who knows what shenanigans lie ahead.

Luke Bryan is ‘Raised Up Right’

Luke Bryan was forced to postpone a string of dates on his tour due to Hurricane Ian. It was a run in Florida, but he managed to moved them back a month, and it looks like he’ll get them in.

His next stop is in Southaven, Mississippi on October 6 at the Landers Center. Then he’s off to Bossier City, La. and Little Rock, Ark this weekend. He remains in the South for most of the remainder of October, hitting Alabama, South Carolina and Florida. The tour originally concluded on October 28 in Jacksonville, Fla. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, but now, the make-up dates will wrap it up. He finishes in November with stops in Estero, West Palm Beach and Tampa. Luke Bryan heads back to Las Vegas for his residency in December, and he’ll head to Riviera Cancun, Mexico for Crash My Playa in January. He added more Las Vegas dates from February to April. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information for each at his website.