WATCH: Luke Bryan Teases New Music Video for ‘Country On’

We’re still waiting on a new Luke Bryan album, but we have new music. “Country On” is already burning up the country music charts and is quickly becoming a live favorite. Now, a music video is on the way. Check out a teaser for the video below.

“Tomorrow at 12pm CT only on my Facenook page. Tune in #CountryOn,” Luke Bryan captioned the post.

The brief clip features a tractor tending to a farm, which matches the opening lyrics of the blue collar anthem.

“Hey farmboy, keep droppin’ that plow. Bailin’ that hay. Feedin’ them cows. From the rooster crow til another long day is done. Country on,” he sings in the song.

The tune celebrates the work of all sorts of occupations, from over the road truckers to bartenders to soldiers. It also celebrates America and the folks that keep Nashville’s country music industry turning.

Luke Bryan will team up with NFL great Peyton Manning to host this year’s CMA Awards. The 56th annual event takes place on November 9. The two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year also hosted the show in 2021. But this will be the first time for Manning, and Luke Bryan is looking forward to having some fun with the retired quarterback.

“When I was asked if Peyton Manning was someone I would consider co-hosting with, I didn’t hesitate,” Bryan said. “We have become great friends through the years. And what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast. I know he’s been to the CMA Awards before, but he’s never been with me. Hey Peyton, I hope you’re ready for the night of your life!”

Luke Bryan’s ‘Raised Up Right’ Tour

Luke Bryan is hard at the road this year. His next stop on his own ‘Raised Up Right’ tour is on Sunday at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in New York. He swings through the South next week with stops in Birmingham, Ala. and Knoxville, Tenn. He’ll pause on Labor Day weekend to return to his Las Vegas residency for three performances. Those are on August 31, September 3 and September 4. Then he’s right back at it for three ‘Raised Up Right’ dates before taking the tour to the farm.

The ‘Farm Tour’ hits six rural Midwest communities in September, and he’s bringing along his buddy Riley Green for the run. He’s at it relentlessly through the end of October and when he’s done, he has some more. He returns to Las Vegas for dates that take him well into December. Check out all of Luke Bryan’s tour dates and get ticket information at his website.