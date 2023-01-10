WATCH: Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Hops on Trend, Posts Video of Husband’s Hilarious Moments

Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline, jumped at the chance to participate in the new social media trend called Your Man, which wholly aims at embarrassing people’s boyfriends or husbands. She posted her work on TikTok and Instagram, and it’s hilarious.

The trend puts video clips to audio from the Steve Wilkos Show. In it, a woman defends her choice to stay with an unworthy man.

“That’s mine,” she says. “And I’m gonna stick with that.”

The point of the trend is to include the most ridiculous and mortifying videos and pictures possible. And Caroline succeeded in the mission.

The clips include a moment where Luke Bryan is flexing and acting macho while playing along the lake in a life vest and the next shows him cutting onions while wearing pink-rimmed sunglasses and thrusting his hips. Another one show’s him beachside doing the robot.

In the final, he clumsily attempts to climb a giant inflatable waterslide. But he fails and crashes into the water.

“That’s mine,” Caroline captioned.

It’s Always ‘Open Season’ At Luke and Caroline Bryan’s House

The Bryans are known for their goofy, prank-filled romance. In fact, the couple takes their shenanigans so far that they actually have an annual event dubbed “Prankmas” that pits the entire household against each other for the holiday. And to keep each other on their toes, Luke Bryan and Caroline also throw a few unexpected practical jokes at each other throughout the year.

“Luke and I have a history of pranks,” Caroline once said after blindsiding him during an American Idol audition in 2022. ” We met in college, and we just would constantly prank each other.”

During an interview with Taste of Country, Luke admitted that the pranks keep his “household crazy,” and they love it.

“We just have a ball in life and have a ball with our kids,” he said.

But he admitted that there are some downfalls to the constant joking, he never knows when his wife is being serious. And sometimes he can’t tell if a real emergency is in the works or if Caroline is just terrorizing him.

“She continually gets even craftier,” he added. “On my birthday weekend, we had one of our toilets on the bus stopped up. It took me ten minutes to truly believe it was not a prank.”

“We have those moments where I’m like, ‘Listen, I mean, if this is a prank, tell me now because I’m really getting really mad,” he continued. “You never know when they’re going to happen. It’s open season around the household.”