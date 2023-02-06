Watch Luke Combs’ Boss From When He Was a Bouncer at a Bar Introduce Him at the Grammys

Prior to Luke Comb’s performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, the country music superstar’s former boss when he was a bouncer at a bar introduced him to the award show’s attendees.

While on the stage, Justin Davis, the owner of Town Tavern Blowing Rock in Boone, North Carolina, spoke about Combs’ time as a bouncer. “Luke was a student then, living upstairs at the bar, and from the first night he came down — just him and an old guitar — and played for us, he truly had us in the palm of his hand.”

Davis then stated that he’s so proud that the entire world now gets to witness what he and the rest of the Town Tavern Blowing Rock crew have witnessed night after night.

Davis also admitted about how Luke wasn’t the best bouncer because he was just too nice. “I’m sure Luke never spotted a fake ID,” the bar owner said. Following his introduction, Combs took to the stage to perform Going, Going, Gone.

Combs has received six Grammy nominations so far. He received nominations for the 2023 Grammys in Best Country Duo/Group Performance for Outrunnin’ Your Memory; Best Country Song Doin’ This; and Best Country Album Grown’ Up.

Luke Combs Revealed He Wasn’t Allowed to Use the Bathroom at the 2019 Grammy Awards

While speaking to Taste of Country, Luke Combs revealed that he wasn’t allowed to use the bathroom while attending the 2019 Grammy Awards. “I just remember like seeing Dolly Parton in real life,” Combs recalled. “And being like, ‘Where are we?’”

That was when Combs spoke about his bathroom issues. “I was kind of the ‘There’s not any bathrooms’ guy,” he explained. “That happens to me a lot. I walk in places and they’re like, ‘Hey man, ‘there’s no public bathrooms in here.’ Because I’m not the guy that looks like he’s supposed to be there.”

During the 2019 event, Combs needed to use the facilities but was met with some issues. “I’m coming off and the guy is like ‘Whoa! You can’t go back here,’” the country music hitmaker said. “I felt like I was in the place that you wouldn’t want people to go. They’re like, ‘You can’t come back here, man.’”

Luke Combs then disclosed that the issue had to do with him not having his Grammy pass with him. He and other nominees had received the passes. However, most attendees don’t wear them. Eventually, Combs had to yell for someone on his team to bring his pass over.

Despite the experience, Combs wasn’t too worried about it. He added that he now has an incident to talk about when asked what his most memorable Grammy story is.