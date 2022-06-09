WATCH: Luke Combs Celebrates 9 Chart-Topping Hits in Front of More Than 8,000 Fans

Normally, publishing rights organization Broadcast Music Inc. (BMI) celebrates its No. 1 Parties (when its artists/songwriters earn a No. 1 hit) inside the lobby or on the rooftop of the BMI building on Music Row. There’s usually light hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, and a couple hundred folks in attendance—the artist’s family and friends, media, and industry insiders. Of course, Luke Combs is a different animal.

Luke celebrated nine of his recent chart-topping hits at his No. 1 Party on June 8 in front of more than 8,000 fans. The party took place in the BMI parking lot, which had to be fenced off to facilitate the showcase. And it was a full-fledged concert event, with a stage, opening acts (Haley Whitters and Drew Parker), beer sales, and more.

Luke celebrated his nine most recent chart-toppers (he has 13), ranging from 2019’s “Beautiful Crazy to 2022’s “Doin’ This,” and seven more in between: “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” “Even Though I’m Leaving,” “Does to Me,” “Lovin’ On You,” “Better Together,” “Forever After All,” and “Cold as You.” In addition, Luke was joined onstage by 11 songwriters that had a hand penning the aforementioned chart-topping tunes, including Wyatt Durrette, Ray Fulcher, Dan Isbell, James McNair, Shane Minor, Randy Montana, Tyler Reeve, Jonathan Singleton, Drew Parker, and Rob Williford.

Below, watch a clip of Luke perform “Cold as You” with songwriters Randy Montana, Shane Minor, and Johnathan Singleton.

Cheers to ⁦@lukecombs⁩, who celebrated 9 of his No. 1 hits with 8,000+ fans in Nashville last night.



🍻”Cold as You” pic.twitter.com/D9U7opNncC — Outsider (@outsider) June 9, 2022

Luke Is ‘Growin’ Up’

Luke won’t have to travel very far for his next show. He will be performing at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest on June 11.

And, we are two weeks away from the release of Luke’s third studio album, Growin’ Up, which drops on June 24. The 12-song offering features Luke’s latest No. 1 hit, “Doin’ This,” as well as current single, “Tomorrow Me.”

“I’ve been working on this album on and off for two and a half years now,” said Luke Combs, when the album was announced in April. “It was sort of a crazy process through what COVID brought, and what that meant for our touring life last year. It made me have to put a pause on this album for a second, but I’m just really stoked that it’s finally coming out.”

Luke co-produced Growin’ Up with Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton. Both Chip and Jonathan had co-producing credits on the deluxe version of Luke’s sophomore album. In addition, Jonathan co-penned Luke’s chart-topping hits, “Beer Never Broke My Heart” and “Cold as You.”

“Working with Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton as a producer has been really great and I think that the fans are going to love these songs,” said Luke Combs. “I’m just excited to get them out and see what they think.”