WATCH: Luke Combs Chugs Beer Like an Absolute Boss Before ‘College GameDay’ Appearance

If you tuned into ESPN’s College GameDay show on Saturday morning, then you got a chance to see Luke Combs on there. Just before he popped on the show with Lee Corso and Pat McAfee, among others, Combs met up with a fan. Yeah, this fan had an idea. So, Luke happens to take a beer and chug it down like an absolute boss. He was taking this beer and downing it very quickly. There was no hesitation from him as you can tell in this video. The show originated in Appalachian State and fans were camped out for hours ahead of the show. Combs was the guest picker on there so that’s why he was making an early house call to the ESPN set.

We imagine that Combs, who is a fan of Appalachian State football, was overcome with great joy at his team’s upset win over Texas A&M last Saturday. Meanwhile, Combs and some rowdy friends happened to gather together for an ultimate fantasy draft experience at Panthers Stadium. What was going on here?

Luke Combs Gets Ready For World Tour

Let’s start with the Hambone Fantasy League, which was formed by Combs and some of those close, personal friends. This happened to be formed more than 10 years ago by them. Everyone associated with the league was able to do a mock football draft at Panthers Stadium. The Carolina Panthers of the NFL play their games there. They happen to be Combs’ hometown NFL team, too.

Everyone associated with the league had a chance to experience going through a football draft and what it takes. Additionally, Combs and company got to have former Carolina signal-caller Jake Delhomme help determine that key draft order for the Hambone Fantasy League. Those involved with Hambone also could take part in different football-related events while wearing custom jerseys. That’s a pretty good time had by all on the field, we imagine.

Recently, he announced tour dates and locations for a world tour. That’s right, Luke Combs fans. Your man is headed out on the road for a period of time. In a Twitter post, he wrote, “3 continents. 16 countries. 35 countries. This is my 2023 World Tour! Join/login to my fan club at lukecombs.com to receive pre-sale info (info also emailed to members). Tickets will go on sale to the public next Friday, September 16.”

Luke Combs has earned three CMA Awards nominations. These also include Entertainer of the Year. Combs earned the coveted honor last year. But this year’s event will be held on November 9. He’ll face Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton, and Carrie Underwood for the coveted prize.