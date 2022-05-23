WATCH: Luke Combs and Cody Johnson Break Out ‘Dust on the Bottle’ Cover in Denver

This might be one of the most energetic and intense performances of the year. Luke Combs and Cody Johnson on stage together. Seriously, does it get any better than that? These two artists know how to bring the intensity and put on a good show. Put them together, and that’s a match made for an awesome night of country music.

Big, bold vocals, and a whole hell of a lotta fun. That’s what you’re going to get when you go to a show featuring either one of these singers. They got on stage out in Denver and belted out a raucous rendition of Dust on the Bottle.

You’ve gotta check out this video and see it for yourself.

Luke & Cody sharing a stage is what dreams are made of.@LukeCombs @CodyJohnson pic.twitter.com/vQ3XpCXBos — Outsider (@outsider) May 23, 2022

Now if that little video doesn’t get your blood going, I don’t know what will. This is one of the most fun clips I’ve seen of either one of these singers, and that’s saying something. They’ve played some big venues and shows this year. Combs is ready to be a new dad. Johnson is climbing those charts with each new single it seems. Nothing can stop these two from doing what they plan on doing.

Oh, by the way, this is only the first of three NFL stadiums that these two are going to play. They rocked Empower Field on Saturday and now they are going to prepare for a date in Seattle at Lume Field. That show is going to be on June 4. Finally, the third date on the stadium tour is Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 30. That’s going to be an insanely fun show for anyone that manages to get a ticket.

Oh, and if you need a full video of that performance, don’t worry, we’ve got you.

Luke Combs and Cody Johnson Ready for Big Shows

These NFL stadium shows are really cool. Any time you can pack in six-figure crowds for a live show, it’s going to produce an electric atmosphere. When it was announced that Luke Combs and Cody Johnson were going to do this together, it was a big deal. Well, it’s finally here and the party is going to keep on rolling.

This isn’t just a two-man thing, either. There are going to be a couple of other acts that get in on the fun. Perhaps the hottest name in country music right now, Zach Bryan is going to be along for the ride. So is Morgan Wade. It’s a crew that should be bringing it every night that they take the stage.

So, Outsiders, this is pretty great, right? If you could put together a set of dates with some of the hottest new names in country music, then this would be it. The only thing you’re missing is a Morgan Wallen or Carly Pearce.