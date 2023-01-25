WATCH: Luke Combs Drops Clip of Upcoming Single ‘Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old’

With his single Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old set to make its debut on Friday (January 27th), country music hitmaker Luke Combs shared a clip of the upcoming track on his social media accounts.

In the social media post, Combs is singing the tune while playing his guitar. “I still hit them dive bars/ Every once in a blue moon/ Got a wild card that I keep inside my boot,” he sings in the first verse. “I’ve been thinkin’ lately maybe I should save it/ ‘Cause them hangovers sure kick my ass these days/ So I spend most my happy hours here at home/ In the middle of growin’ up and gettin’ old.”

Luke Combs previously gave a preview of Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old last month. In 2021, he announced the song while he was hanging out in Florida amid bad weather. Combs shared at that time that he had been working on the tune with Channing Wilson and Rob Snyder.

“Haven’t been able to get home from Daytona yet because of the weather,” Combs stated at the time. “So we’re just hanging out and I figured I’d share a new song I’ve been working on with [Wilson] and [Synder]. It’s called Growing’ Up and Gettin’ Old. What do y’all think?”

Luke Combs Discusses How He Manages His Success While Remaining Grounded

While speaking to ABC Audio recently, Luke Combs opened up about how he is managing to remain unchanged amid his huge country music success.

“That was definitely, like, a concerted effort on my part, you know, between me and the people that I’ve chosen to surround myself with,” Combs explained. He said the people he surrounds himself with are those who he met when he first arrived in Nashville. They were also the people who were around him when he didn’t have “anything going on.”

Combs then reflected on meeting his wife before his career really began to gain traction. “I was driving the same car I drove in high school and [had] no shows,” he recalled. The country singer also stated that just keeping those who have been there for him all this time, as well as surrounding himself with those who don’t push him to buy into his ego. His loved ones have really helped him grow as an artist.

“Like, I don’t put a lot of stock in my self-worth being in the position that I’m in,” he added. “As far as a human being goes. And I think that’s where it starts at.”

Luke Combs now has 14 number ones and continues to be a huge hit in the country music scene. His new album is set to make its debut on March 24th.