Watch: Luke Combs Releases Hot Video for New Single, ‘The Kind of Love We Make’

Can Luke Combs go 14 for 14? We’ll find out soon enough. Luke released his new single, “The Kind of Love We Make,” on June 17. The tune is Luke’s 14th official single. His previous 13 singles have all topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart—an unprecedented feat. “The Kind of Love We Make” will officially impact country radio on June 21. Of course, the song will be featured on Luke’s upcoming third studio album, Growin’ Up, which will be released on June 24.

“I wrote this song in Montana with Dan and Reid Isbell and my guitar tech Jamie Davis, who used to be in a band with Dan,” said Luke Combs. “I met Jamie through Dan. Jamie had the idea, and Dan and Reid brought it to me and I thought it was a killer melody. It ended up being one of those songs that wrote itself. Dan, Reid and I are all having kids within a month of each other, so maybe this song had something to do with that.”

To coincide with the song’s official release, Luke dropped a “fiery” new video. Directed by Tyler Adams and filmed at the local fire department in Dickson, Tennessee (about 45 miles west of Nashville), the video tells the story of a historic house fire and a young couple—a paramedic and a firefighter—who were drawn together through it.

Check out the new video below.

Luke’s New Album & Tour

Growin’ Up features 12 songs, including previously released lead single, “Doin’ This,” which became Luke’s 13th chart-topping hit in May. In addition, Luke recently shared another track from the new album, “Tomorrow Me.” The album also includes a duet with Miranda Lambert on “Outrunnin’ Your Memory.”

Luke co-produced Growin’ Up with Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton. If those names sound familiar, they should. Both Chip and Jonathan had co-producing credits on the deluxe version of Luke’s sophomore album. In addition, Jonathan co-penned Luke’s chart-topping hits, “Beer Never Broke My Heart” and “Cold as You.”

“Working with Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton as a producer has been really great and I think that the fans are going to love these songs,” said Luke Combs. “I’m just excited to get them out and see what they think.”

In celebration of the new music, Combs will perform throughout this year with his sold-out Middle of Somewhere Tour, as well as an upcoming sold-out show at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

‘Growin’ Up’ Track List