WATCH: Luke Combs Shows Major Gratitude at CMT Artists of the Year Celebration

It’s been a big year for Luke Combs. Earlier this summer, he welcomed his first child, Tex Lawrence, with his wife Nicole Combs. Around that same time, the country music star also announced the release of his third studio album Growin’ Up, which has already churned out two hit singles: “Doin’ This” and “The Kind of Love We Make.”

On top of it all, he also recently announced his world tour with fellow country artists including Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, and Cody Johnson along for the ride. However, on Friday night, the “On the Other Line” singer showed major appreciation to CMT and the country music community after receiving one of their Artists of the Year awards. Check out the clip below.

“CMT, thank you so much for this,” Luke Combs began. “I love you guys—all the country music fans, my wife, my son, all my songwriting buddies, everybody on my team—I love you guys. Thank you so much.”

Combs’ acceptance speech was met with major applause and CMT was not the only one congratulating the record-breaking artist on his latest award. Fans took to the network’s social media pages offering praise of their own.

Aside from Luke Combs, several other fan-favorite country stars received CMT’s coveted Artist of the Year awards. Other recipients include Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Walker Hayes, and Kane Brown. In addition, “Heart Like a Truck” singer Lainey Wilson received the prestigious Breakout Artist of the Year Award after her career really took off last year following the release of her hit “Things a Man Oughtta Know.”

Luke Combs Reflects On His Whirlwind Year

As stated, Luke Combs is achieving a lot of life and career milestones and, before the CMT Artists of the Year Awards special aired Friday, the country singer spoke out about his whirlwind year—one that is still far from over.

Of his latest award, Luke Combs said, “It’s awesome. You know, always fun and always amazing…I mean, I don’t think anybody would say anything other than that…I think being one Artist of the Year is pretty damn cool.”

However, that’s just the beginning. Recalling the birth of his son—on Father’s Day, no less—he continued, “[It’s] a good year for sure…It’s amazing. It really is.” As a parent, he explained, “It’s totally different. Your life just completely changes. People say that all the time, and it probably sounds like the most cliché thing in the entire world, but it’s really true.”

Aside from his life and career milestones, Luke Combs also went a little in-depth about the message country music is really sending, making sure to draw the line between physical and moral values and highlighting which of those is important.

“[Country music’s] never been about the small town you grew up in,” Combs insisted, “it’s knowing where home is…The physical thing is not the thing we’re talking about. It’s the emotion that is evoked by what the moment speaks to.”

Perhaps that distinction is what has made 2022 such a big year for Luke Combs. With a world tour on the way and a brand new album tearing up the charts, 2023 looks to be just as exciting.