WATCH: Luke Combs Teases Major Tour Announcement in Epic New Video

Luke Combs just launched the ‘Middle of Somewhere’ tour on Labor Day weekend in Maine. And now, the country music titan is already looking ahead to…something. While the current tour takes him through sheds and arenas across the country until December, he seems to be making plans for 2023. Check out the teaser video that he shared via social media below.

Big announcement THIS Thursday, Sep. 8 at 9 AM ET on my socials and https://t.co/RzSYEvromx. pic.twitter.com/kpk79ldIs8 — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) September 7, 2022

“Big announcement THIS Thursday, Sep. 8 at 9 AM ET on my socials and lukecombs.com,” he captioned the video post.

The video shows Luke Combs breaking out an old-school paper map. He’s got a magic marker, and he’s circling cities across the world. He starts by circling three notable North American omissions from his fall tour: Dallas, Nashville and his hometown of Charlotte. Then, he flips the map and begins circling destinations across the globe. He moves on to London and Amsterdam.

Then, he breaks out an Australian map. He proceeds to circle Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

It really feels like this is a short stadium tour run. He had a lot of success in 2022 with stadium shows, selling out performances in Seattle, Denver and Atlanta. If he can sell out Seattle, Denver and Atlanta, he can certainly sell out Dallas, Nashville and Charlotte. He headlined CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium in June, and he had a parking lot number ones party at BMI, but it doesn’t seem that he’s headlined his own show in the Music City since a stop at Bridgestone Arena in 2019.

And Nashville has had a lot of success with stadium shows in recent years. Garth Brooks played a pair of them, Kenny Chesney headlined his own tour at Nissan Stadium around the time of CMA Fest and Eric Church has packed the home of the Titans.

Luke Combs Rolls on ‘Middle of Somewhere’ Tour

We’ll find out for sure on Thursday. In the meantime, there are plenty of opportunities to catch Luke Combs across North America. He has a bit of a formula with this tour. In most cities, he plays for two nights. There a couple of one-off exceptions in Canada along the way, but it’s a pair of weekend dates at most stops for the rest of 2022.

The next dates are on September 16 & 17 at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisc. He follows that with a pair of dates at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s in Nevada on September 22 & 23. His only true Southern dates along the trek are in N. Charleston, S.C. and Louisville, Ky. So if he does add a Nashville stadium date, people are sure to travel far and wide to get their fix. Same goes for Texas. There isn’t a single stop in the Lone Star State this fall. Check out all of the dates that are there and get ticket information for each at his website.