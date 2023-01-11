WATCH: Luke Combs Teases Unreleased Song ‘Love You Anyway,’ and Fans Need More

Luke Combs teased country music fans with a brand new heartbreak song on Twitter Tuesday, and since his post went live, followers are begging the “Doin’ This” singer to release the track immediately. Take a listen to Combs’ latest drop and see what fans had to say in the comments.

Love You Anyway pic.twitter.com/tgaq4miYFN — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) January 11, 2023

The setting for the video is simple, with Luke Combs—sans-guitar—backed by two of his bandmates as he settles in to the mild-tempoed rhythm of the tune. He begins, “If your touch shattered me like glass, I’d be in pieces tryin’ to make the breakin’ last…”

Garnering nearly 8,000 likes and just about 1 million views, Luke Combs fans had nothing but positive feedback about the unreleased new song.

“Guy just doesn’t miss! Love it,” one fan wrote. A second added, “Simply awesome, man, the hits just keep on coming. Keeping it country Luke.”

Meanwhile, the new heartbreak song also got fans amped for Combs’ upcoming fourth studio album. In fact, some fans predicted the record will be one of the best yet.

“THIS IS GOING TO BE THE BEST ALBUM EVERRRRRRR,” a third commenter claimed. One final fan added, “Oh my good lord. Bring on March 24!!!”

Although Luke Combs only just recently released his third studio album, Growin’ Up, the country music megastar is sharing another brand new record with fans at the end of March, which will feature a monster track list of 18 songs.

Luke Combs Reflects On ‘One Hell of a Year’ in 2022, Heading into 2023

With the drop for Luke Combs’ new album just two months away, 2023 is already shaping up to be a major year for the immensely popular country star. However, 2022 was super impactful for the new dad-of-one nonetheless, and the singer reflected on that in a recent Instagram post.

Combs’ end-of-2022 post captures a number of different moments and memories from last year, however, some of the most prominent surround the birth of his son, Tex Lawrence Combs.

In his post, the country star wrote, “There are way too many pictures and people for one post but here’s a snippet of one hell of a year. From having our first child to playing our first stadium…There’s a lot of great memories from 2022.”

He meaningfully continued, “Thank[s] everyone who is a part of my life for making it so special…and to you, the fans for making it all possible. 2023 is gonna be a wild ride and I can’t wait!”

Some of the photos in Luke Combs’ post see him out hunting with friends, fawning over his wife and son, and accepting an award at 2022’s CMA Awards. Photos feature major celebrities like Eric Church, Guy Fieri, Cody Johnson, and more.