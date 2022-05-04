WATCH: Matthew McConaughey Joins Kenny Chesney on Stage to Sing ‘When the Sun Goes Down’

You might’ve heard that Matthew McConaughey lent his voice to a Kenny Chesney party song. And now there’s video proof of this fantastic moment.

The clip of the duet went viral thanks to, what else, TikTok. And it was a moment from the annual Mack, Jack and McConaughey annual fundraiser. The two-day event is a right of spring in Austin. Tx.

The song? Well, Kenny Chesney and Matthew McConaughey sang “When the Sun Goes Down.”

We’re sorry to say the clip doesn’t show the whole song. We get to see McConaughey, with his hair pulled back and wearing a relaxed white suit, sneak up on stage and share a seat with Chesney. The two superstars sing a few notes, then clink together their plastic cups of adult beverages.

Here’s Why Kenny Chesney Was in Austin on Stage with Matthew McConaughey

Kenny Chesney was the entertainment for the fundraiser, which always is hosted by Matthew McConaughey, Jack Ingram and Mack Brown. Ingram is an Austin-based country and Americana artist. He’s had a No. 1 hit on the country charts with six others that reached the top 40. ACM named him as the top new male vocalist in 2008. More recently, he collaborated with Miranda Lambert on the “Marfa Tapes.”

Mack Brown was a long-time Austin resident who coached the Texas Longhorns football team. He’s now leading North Carolina. The three men started the fundraiser in 2013, the year after McConaughey moved back to Austin. The annual fundraiser has generated more than $20 million since it was created. It mostly gives to causes that concern children’s health and well-being.

It’s been a busy few weeks for McConaughey, the official minister of culture for the University of Texas and one of Austin’s most popular ambassadors. (He is a native Texan as opposed to Austin newcomers Elon Musk and Joe Rogan). Two weeks ago, McConaughey helped christen the new Moody Center. He helped in planning it and funding it. The Moody Center is the new home for the University of Texas men’s and women’s basketball teams. Plus, it’s a lush new concert arena in downtown Austin. In the past few days, Moody has featured George Strait, Willie Nelson, John Mayer, Justin Bieber and The Who.

The iHeart Country Festival hits Moody this Saturday for a big country music party. The lineup is top heavy with stars, including Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Jimmie Allen, Scotty McCreery, Zac Brown Band, Dustin Lynch and Cody Johnson.

Matthew McConaughey, his wife and Morgan Freeman attended the premiere of Kenny Chesney: Summer in 3-D. (David Becker/Getty Images)

That Catchy Chesney Tune Spent 5 Weeks at No. 1 in 2004

Meanwhile, Chesney is on his Here and Now stadium tour. The two superstars have a connection through Renee Zellweger. She was McConaughey’s friend and classmate at the University of Texas. Chesney and Zellweger were briefly married about a year after the release of “When the Sun Goes Down.”

Now, how about some more info on that classic Kenny Chesney and Matthew McConaughey sang together. It was a duet back in the day, but with Chesney and Uncle Kracker. The two released the song in early 2004. And by April, it reached No. 1 on the country charts and sat there for five weeks.

Here’s what it’s supposed to sound like.