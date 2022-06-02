WATCH: Mickey Guyton & Black Pumas Share Red-Hot Sneak Peek Ahead of ‘CMT Crossroads’ on June 15

One of the highlights of the three-hour CMT Awards on April 11 was the “Colors” collaboration between Mickey Guyton and duo Black Pumas (Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada). Not only was it the best collaboration of the night, in my opinion, but also it was one of the Top 5 Best Performances of the evening. Prior to the event, CMT announced that Mickey and Black Pumas would join forces again for a full episode of CMT Crossroads. And now we have more good news for fans of the cross-genre collaborators: an air date.

Mickey and Black Pumas’ CMT Crossroads will air on June 15 at 9 p.m. CT. According to CMT, “the threesome again reunite for an incredible night of high-energy performances and stripped back, soulful renditions of each other’s greatest hits, including Black Pumas’ ‘Fire’ and ‘Confines’ and Guyton’s ‘Black Like Me’ and ‘Better Than You Left Me.’ The result is an effortless blend of retro-funk and powerhouse vocals with stirring performances interspersed alongside sit-down conversations with the artists touching on the power of music in their lives, their shared journeys in the industry and song-writing processes.”

‘Fire’ Show

In addition, CMT released a sneak peek of CMT Crossroads: Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton by sharing their rendition of “Fire.” Penned by Eric Burton, “Fire” was featured on the 2020 deluxe version of Black Pumas’ self-titled debut album.

“It was a pleasure to collaborate with Mickey Guyton for CMT Crossroads,” said Black Pumas in a release. “Hearing her voice on our song ‘Fire’ was really incredible. She added so much of her own style to it in a way that still felt familiar to the song. We’re excited for everyone to see all of our performances together.”

“We are huge Black Pumas fans in my house. So I was so excited to do this CMT Crossroads,” added Mickey. “Eric and Adrian are just incredible and I hope everyone enjoys it as much as we did.”

Watch Mickey and Black Pumas perform “Fire” below.

See You at the ‘Crossroads’

CMT Crossroads: Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton on June 15 will mark Black Pumas first appearance on the celebrated CMT stage.

Mickey Guyton will return for her second Crossroads. She appeared on CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends in April 2022, alongside fellow female powerhouses Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, and Carly Pearce.

In fact, you can also check out Mickey teaming with LeAnn Rimes on “I Need You” from the aforementioned CMT Crossroads.