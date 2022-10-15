WATCH: Midland, Jon Pardi Perform ‘Longneck Way to Go’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Country star Jon Pardi and musical group Midland performed their collaborative song, “Longneck Way to Go,” on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The stars all announced their collaboration back in the spring. Since the release of “Longneck Way to Go,” it has been a hit. The lyrics read: “I got a long, longneck way to go / Well, these heartbreak beers / They go down fast / But this getting over you / Sure going down slow / And it’s closing in on closing time / And I ain’t even close / I’ve got a long, longneck way to go.”

The song appeared on Midland’s latest album, “The Last Resort: Greetings From.”

The singer and group performed the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live the other night.

They all gave a great performance, and it was a fun watch.

“Hi Jimmy and Midland with Jon Pardi and band, I ABSOLUTELY LOVE this song and performance. Thank You so much for sharing this with us. Sending lots of love from Melbourne, Australia,” one fan wrote in the comments.

Another fan said: “Midland and Jon Pardi is Bringing the Good and Gold Country Vibes <3 let’s support them in the CMA awards and lets Vote for them guys lets goooo..”

Midland shared behind-the-scenes videos from the show, captioning the post: “Might have to make Midland a foursome…”

Midland Releases Their Own Tequila Brand

Midland had appeared on The Marty Smith Podcast and spoke about their album and their tequila brand.

Mark Wystrach shared that he was born into the alcohol business.

“My family owns a bar, a little honky tonk that I was raised in. So I was around it my whole life, and I grew up on the Mexican border of Arizona. The mezcal tequila culture was just a part of my upbringing,” Wystrach said.

When the band had decided to make their tequila, they shared that they wanted something clean — better for hangovers on the road.

“We set out to create a super-premium, high-quality, traditionally distilled and made tequila that would burn bright in the night and set us down easy when it’s time to go to bed. And you wake up the next day and have a bright head. So that’s kind of what it started off as,” Wystrach said. “Plus, we were drinking so much Herradura at the time, we looked at each other and said, ‘If we can just capture the money we’re spending on Herradura, we’d be rich.’”

And so, Midland created their tequila Insolito.

They had created the brand during the pandemic.

“It was a welcome break from the road,” Wystrach said. “But strangely, I think the pandemic when we took that time off the road was probably the busiest – speaking for me – the busiest I’ve ever been. I think maybe that was our way of dealing with all of it. We couldn’t tour, play live shows. So we were going to do everything we could to be ready for the moment when things kind of opened up again.”