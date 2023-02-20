Watch Mike & The Moonpies Perform Acoustic Versions of Three Unreleased Songs

Mike & The Moonpies’ One to Grow On was one of the best country albums of 2021. They packed the album with songs about blue-collar life and the resilience it takes to live life paycheck to paycheck. The band got some serious praise for the release. More importantly, it allowed them to book their largest and most successful tour schedule to date.

The band’s collection of eight studio albums offers no shortage of killer tunes. However, that doesn’t stop Moonpies fans from wanting more from the Texas-based quintet. Luckily, the band is all about giving the fans what they want. With that in mind, they performed three unreleased songs for the most recent installment of Garden & Gun’s Back Porch Sessions. Check out the video below to hear “Red Bird,” “Anywhere but Here,” and “Stubborn Son” for the first time.

Mike & (Some of) The Moonpies Do Some Back-Porch Pickin’ and Grinnin’

The Back Porch Sessions feature artists doing acoustic renditions of their songs. So, the whole band didn’t show up for this outing. Instead, Mike Harmeier (vocals, guitar), Catlin Rutherford (lead guitar), and Zach Moulton (steel guitar) took their places on the back porch with the other Moonpies sitting it out. From the first moments of the video, it’s clear that these are new songs.

“This first song is called ‘Red Bird’?” Harmeier said with a shrug, introducing the first tune. “Sure, let’s call it that,” he continues before getting into the song. While introducing the next tune, Mike revealed that all three of the songs he and his fellow Moonpies bandmates planned to play were unreleased.

“All of these are brand new songs. I’ve been trying some new songwriting exercises and stuff out and the faucet kind of opened up a few weeks ago. So, we’re just throwing together some ideas. It’s kind of like pre-production for a record,” he explained.

If these songs are the beginning of a new Mike & The Moonpies record, it’s time for fans to get excited. Harmeier’s storytelling is as tight as it has ever been. “Red Bird” proves that. At the same time, the introspective and autobiographical writing that drives some of their best-loved songs is on full display. For example, “Stubborn Son” makes a great follow-up to “Steak Night at the Prairie Rose.”

Road Warriors

Mike & The Moonpies kicked off their 2023 tour earlier this month. This week, they confirmed a string of European dates for springtime. Check out the remaining tour dates below. Head to the band’s website for tickets and more information.