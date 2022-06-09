WATCH: Miranda Lambert Belts ‘Actin’ Up’ on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Miranda Lambert will wrap up her Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town soon, but first, she’s got some more Palomino promotion to handle. The star recently discussed the writing process behind the album, and she shared her plans for a little break from the road. But before the break, she stopped by ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ to perform one of the album’s tracks.

Fallon introduced the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year to perform “Actin’ Up” alongside her friend and background vocalist Gwen Sebastian. Gwen will take the much deserved break with Lambert and her husband when the tour breaks.

“Actin’ Up” was written by Miranda Lambert and longtime collaborators Luke Dick and Jon Randall. It’s the first track on the new record, which was released a month ago.

While visiting New York for the performance, she also attended the TIME100 Gala as she was recently named one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

She and fellow honoree Mary J. Blige will perform on the ABC broadcast of the event, which airs Sunday, June 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

It’s been a huge year for the 38-year-old. Just one year after releasing The Marfa Tapes to critical acclaim, she’s setting radio on fire with the new record. It was also recently revealed that Miranda Lambert will receive the ACM Triple Crown Award at the upcoming ACM Honors. She achieved the feat by winning ACM Top New Female Vocalist, ACM Female Vocalist of the Year and ACM Entertainer of the Year during her career.

Miranda Lambert on the Road in 2022

Lambert recently detailed plans for a big trip she has planned with her husband and Sebastian. “I always say I’ve been everywhere and seen nothing, which is kind of part of what I do,” she said. “Gwen always says, ‘What we do is a hard lifestyle. So while our knees and elbows work, we’re gonna go do some fun stuff.'”

But before her trip out west to live out Palomino, she has a couple of performances. She’ll perform at some major country music festivals this summer, starting with Country Jam in Grand Junction, Colorado on June 24. She’ll be at NebraskaLand Days in North Platte, Neb. the next night. Then she takes the break before returning to the festival circuit in July. Among those performances are a set at Oregon Jamboree in Sweet Home, Ore., Watershed Festival in George, Wa. and Windy City Smokeout in Chicago, Ill.

In September, Miranda Lambert brings her ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Las Vegas residency to Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. That’ll keep her busy into the new year. To see all of the tour dates on Lambert’s calendar, visit her website here.