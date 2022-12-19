WATCH: Miranda Lambert’s Dog Tries to Get Into Her Christmas Presents Early

We still have about a week until Christmas, however, some pups are not so patiently waiting to open their gifts. Country music star Miranda Lambert took to Twitter on Sunday with a humorous post showing her dog Delta breaking into her treats early. Check it out.

Delta broke into her Christmas presents early 🙄😂 don’t forget to treat your pet for Christmas with @muttnation toys from @TractorSupply…and make sure you hide ‘em well!!!

Shop here: https://t.co/WU5hymdxT3 pic.twitter.com/A8zQJYsUTu — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) December 18, 2022

The short clip shows a small brindled rescue pup sporting a colorful bandana as she climbs into a box full of dog treats and toys. In her caption, Miranda Lambert wrote, “Delta broke into her Christmas presents early.”

While poor Delta won’t have anything to open on Christmas Day, Miranda Lambert used the ill-timed incident to promote her line of MuttNation brand dog toys, available at Tractor Supply Co. She quipped at the end of the post, “make sure you hide ’em well!!!”

The country singer’s fans shared their love for her and her work as an animal rights activist and dog lover, as well as for Miss Delta. Taking to the comments, one fan commended her work with American animal shelters.

“God bless you girl,” they wrote, “what a heart.”

Another fan gushed, “[you’re] such a wonderful person.”

Others noted where they hid their pups’ Christmas treats after watching Delta in her gift box.

“Too funny,” a third Miranda Lambert fan added. “My dogs boxes are up high so they can’t get at them.I even bought some crackers unsalted of course for a treat for the goats.”

When Miranda Lambert isn’t at home spoiling her pets or promoting animal rights on social media, we can find her rocking out on stage, performing songs ranging from the beginning of her career, such as her 2007 hit “Gunpowder & Lead” to this year’s “Actin’ Up.” 2022, however, has seen the 39-year-old artist take to the stage during her much-anticipated Las Vegas residency. But because she’s enjoying her time there so much, she’s decided to add an additional 16 dates to her lineup.

When Lambert initially launched her residency in Las Vegas, she was scheduled to perform at Sin City’s Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood for 24 total performances. Earlier this month, though, she shared thrilling news with fans, announcing more dates for July, November, and December of 2023. What follows is the full list of Miranda Lambert’s new Las Vegas residency dates.

July 2023: 7, 8, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, 22

November 30th, 2023

December 2023: 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 14, 16

The exciting news about Miranda Lambert’s new Vegas residency dates came right before her tickets for the Velvet Rodeo Tour went on sale. Tickets for the general public became available on December 9th. However, members of Miranda Lambert’s fan club were able to begin purchasing as early as December 5th.