WATCH: Miranda Lambert, Elle King Crush ‘Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)’ Performance at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards were last night, May 15, and Miranda Lambert knocked it out of the park with Elle King. The two sang their No. 1 hit “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” on stage wearing just the most amazing outfits I’ve seen in a while.

The pair was absolutely decked out for the performance. Elle King wore a jacket emblazoned with her initials, and pants embroidered with horseshoes bearing her son’s name, Lucky. Miranda Lambert, meanwhile, wore her now-signature long-as-hell fringe and a heavily decorated jumpsuit. Something I wish was socially acceptable to wear to the grocery store.

But, as for the actual performance, the two looked like they were having so much fun on stage. They were completely at home up there. The band could have been a little louder, but that just gave King and Lambert’s voices a chance to shine. They have performed this song at a few award shows, now, and it quickly became a fan favorite. And why not? It’s so much fun, both to witness and sing along with. It also marked the first time a female duet has topped the charts since 1993’s “Does He Love You” from Reba McEntire and Linda Davis. Time to celebrate by getting drunk and not going home.

Additionally, “Drunk” was nominated for Top Rock Song, but ultimately lost to Italian group Måneskin. Miranda Lambert was also nominated for Top Female Country Artist, which went to Taylor Swift in the end. Don’t think things are so tragic just because they didn’t win at the Billboard Music Awards. There’s still plenty for King and Lambert to celebrate. Lambert just put out her eighth studio album, “Palomino”–which wins all the awards in my heart–and King recently released another duet, called “Worth a Shot” with Dierks Bentley.

It’s all about the collaborations recently. Prior to the Billboard Music Awards, Miranda Lambert released a new, indoor acoustic version of the song “Ghost,” featured on the 2021 album “The Marfa Tapes.” Lambert wrote and performed that album with collaborators Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, where they sat around a campfire in the Texas desert and recorded an album.

While the album version was raw, real, and a little bit rough, this new version of the iconic breakup song sounds more polished and tight. Which is weird, considering it’s a stripped-down acoustic version. But, the very nature of “The Marfa Tapes” made it more vulnerable. Recording outside, the album features the sounds of nature as the “fourth voice”; wind in the trees, animals, the campfire. It’s a pleasant ambiance that you don’t get in the new version. It’s not better, they’re just ever-so different.