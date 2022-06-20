WATCH: Miranda Lambert Joins Brooks & Dunn on Stage in Nashville for ‘Cowgirls Don’t Cry’ and ‘Neon Moon’

When you go to see a Brooks & Dunn concert and then out of nowhere, Miranda Lambert comes out on stage. Talk about a show! Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks are two country music legends and in case you didn’t know, Lambert is a massive fan. Seeing them take the stage together is a special sight indeed.

When the Palomino artist got up on stage, she wasn’t in one of her usual bright and fanciful outfits. She was planning on enjoying the show from the crowd before Ronnie got her up on stage to sing a couple of songs.

Check out her little comedy routine as she tells the crowd she would have done things differently if she knew this was going to happen.

Ronnie: I swear to you I just pulled her out of the audience. She had no idea.



Miranda: I woulda worn my fishnets and Spanx if I’d have known!!! pic.twitter.com/3kUY4XfL7m — Miranda Lambert Fan (@ranfancentral) June 19, 2022

When she got up on the stage, the newly created trio started out with “Cowgirls Don’t Cry” and it got better from there. Using this moment with Miranda Lambert, the country music super duo went right into “Neon Moon.” It’s a big time For Lambert with her new album out. The country music world is in the palm of her hand, and a surprise performance with Brooks & Dunn is another check on that list.

And, don’t worry Outsiders. We have the rest of the performance right here for you. Both songs, from the moment Lambert gets up on stage to the moment they end the little set. It’s really fun and something that you just don’t see too often.

A new album out, a lot of momentum out on the road – this is Lambert’s summer to make a huge splash. Of course, she’s been one of country music’s leading ladies for years now. But, she has even bigger and bolder plans with her new music in the coming months.

Miranda Lambert’s 2022 Keeps Getting Better

If we’re honest with ourselves, there are two women in country music right now that are doing things like no one else. It’s clearly Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood. These two artists are defining the genre every time they put out a new album or single. Just think about everything that Lambert has done and still has on the way for this year.

There’s the new album, then there’s being named to the TIME 100 Most Influential list. After that, some touring and shows through the summer. Oh, and then she’s heading to Las Vegas to put on a residency show that is likely going to be one of the most creative and impressive performances she’s ever put together.

So, basically, it’s nothing but good news for Miranda Lambert fans. There’s always something going on with the country music superstar and we are here for every bit of it. Keep it coming, and we’ll keep on cheering from our seats.