WATCH: Miranda Lambert Performs Acoustic Version of ‘Ghost’ With Jon Randall, Jack Ingram

Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, and Jon Randall’s breakup song, “Ghost,” turned one year old recently, and “The Marfa Tapes” collaborators celebrated by treating fans to a live acoustic version of the song. The recordings are similar, in that “Ghost” on the album is also a stripped-down, raw version. But, here, with the addition of the recorded video of the performance, we get to see the emotions play out.

On the album, the “fourth voice” is the sound of nature, the campfire, and the Texas desert where “The Marfa Tapes” was recorded. In this new performance, we bring the three of them indoors, which provides a different sound. It’s more crisp and put together, as opposed to the raw nature of the album. Indoors, the sound has no real place to travel, and so it’s concentrated in the space. On “The Marfa Tapes,” the music spreads, and it’s slightly less contained.

Vocally, Miranda Lambert–who will perform at the Billboard Awards coming up–brings “Ghost” to a different level in this recording. Her voice sounds stronger and clearer, just by the fact that she’s not singing outside. Lyrically, the song is amazing. It tells the story of a terrible relationship finally ending. “Silly boy, only heaven knows / That I ain’t afraid of ghosts,” sings Lambert in the chorus. There are hints that this relationship may be abusive, or that the man is just plain mean, and by ending it the speaker is regaining her power. She makes it clear that she’s not afraid of ghosts.

“Ghost” calls to mind Carrie Underwood’s “Ghost Story” for a similar reason; although “Ghost Story” is more about a man tormented by a woman’s memory after their relationship has ended, “Ghost” shares a similar sentiment from the female perspective: the relationship has ended, and I’m not thinking about you anymore.

Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, and Jon Randall Record New Version of ‘Ghost’

“The Marfa Tapes” is a special album simply by how raw and real it is. The three recorded it outside, in the Texas desert, around a campfire. Just two guitars, Miranda Lambert’s vocals, and the sounds of nature. In December 2021, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall spoke about the inspirations for the album. The trio also included a visual element to the album that completes the whole experience.

The album released in 2021, and the accompanying documentary dropped on Paramount+ on January 20, 2022. It provided a behind-the-scenes look at the making of “The Marfa Tapes,” plus each recording from the 15-track album.

Lambert once described “The Marfa Tapes” as “scary, it’s risky, it’s very, very vulnerable. To not have any fixes. To not have any production. Just let the wind blow and the birds and the cows and kind of let it be.” The raw, intimate experience of “The Marfa Tapes” never gets old, and neither does hearing Miranda Lambert’s impeccable voice.