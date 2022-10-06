WATCH: Miranda Lambert Performs ‘Strange’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Miranda Lambert took some time from her stay in Las Vegas to zip over to Los Angeles for a television appearance. Check out her performance of “Strange” on Jimmy Kimmel Live below.

“Strange” is the second single from Palomino. It follows “Actin’ Up,” which she had massive success with earlier this year. She also has another single at country radio in “Outrunnin’ Your Memory,” a duet with Luke Combs. “Strange” is a co-write with Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby. The trio collaborated on most of the tracks for Miranda Lambert’s ninth studio album.

It’s been a big year for Miranda Lambert. She was presented the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors in August. The honor came with tributes from some peers. Brooks & Dunn performed a version of her track “Kerosene.”Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town also took to the stage for a version of “The House That Built Me.”

Miranda Lambert was honored at the event alongside Morgan Wallen, Shania Twain and Chris Stapleton. Wallen earned the “Milestone Award” for an unprecedented achievement in country music. Twain was given the ACM Poet’s Award for her songwriting prowess and prolific catalog. Stapleton earned the Spirit Award for embodying the spirit of Merle Haggard. The entire ceremony is available to stream on Hulu

Miranda Lambert reflected on her journey in the industry at the event.

“I wont my First New Female in 2005,” she said. “And it’s…2022? That seems crazy to me. I came to Nashville when I was 15 to watch Fan Fair when it was at the Fairgrounds. I came to observe and to learn and I’m still doing that and I hope that I’m part of the next generation’s observing and learning.”

Miranda Lambert ‘Velvet Rodeo’ is in Full Swing

Miranda Lambert debuted her ‘Velvet Rodeo’ residency in Las Vegas in September. There are dates at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood through April of 2023. She won’t leave Sin City often during the run, so a flight may be your only chance to see her for a while.

The next dates are this weekend. Then, she’s off until late November. She’ll head to Atlanta for a one-off in November. She’s part of ATLive at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 12. She’s performing alongside Chris Stapleton at that one. Dwight Yoakam and Katie Pruitt are also on the bill. It’s part of a two day festival that combines a day of country music with a second day of rock and pop. Lionel Richie, Billy Joel and Sheryl Crow play on the other night. Miranda Lambert has a couple of festival dates lined up next summer. Check out everything on her schedule and get ticket information at her website.