WATCH: Miranda Lambert Recaps ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Las Vegas Residency Debut in Epic Video

For Miranda Lambert, kicking off her “Velvet Rodeo” Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood is nothing short of epic. Just like in this video that you will be seeing. Yes, Lambert posted this nice look at her show on her Instagram account. It reflects not only the view that she has from the stage. But also it gives people a look at what the crowds were seeing, too. It’s a fun-filled look at a show packed with Lambert’s hits and possibly even a new song or two. She’s always looking to make her shows interesting and fun. This is just one look at her Las Vegas show, but it’s a doozy.

It appears from the comments that a couple of fans were in the audience for a Friday night show. One wrote, “Last night was amazing!!! We will be back on closing night.” Another fan said, “Amazing show last night!!” When walking along the famed Las Vegas Strip, one can see the large signage out for Lambert’s residency. It’s a big photo of Lambert with the announcement about “Velvet Rodeo” taking center stage.

Miranda Lambert Offers Behind-The-Scenes Look At Residency

Recently, she also offered a behind-the-scenes look at everything taking place. It actually was for a dress rehearsal of the show she’s putting on at Planet Hollywood. One thing for sure about Lambert is that she’s going to watch out for her dogs. She happened to post a photo of three of her pooches making the trip to Vegas. Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLaughlin will be hanging out in town for a bit. But it would not be a surprise to see them take off for home for a bit. There are reportedly gaps in the schedule for Lambert’s shows. That might mean going home to Nashville and their ranch for a little rest and relaxation. And, well, check on the other animals that they could not bring with them to Las Vegas.

Now, it’s good to know that Lambert and McLaughlin have a pretty good relationship. The couple has been together for a bit. During an interview, Lambert was asked what song of hers is his favorite. She did not have an answer at the ready. So, she happened to pick up the phone and call him. That’s one surefire way to find out what is his favorite really quick. As it turns out, he said that his favorite song of hers happened to be “Dead Flowers.” “Well lookee there,” Miranda Lambert said in the interview with Vulture. “We have another ‘Dead Flowers’ fan. We just talked about ‘Dead Flowers.’ That’s why it’s funny that you said that. The one that got away.”