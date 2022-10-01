WATCH: Miranda Lambert Tests Out Crazy New ‘Flaming’ Jacket Amid Las Vegas Residency

Miranda Lambert’s Las Vegas residency is in full swing. She promised rhinestones and fringe for the ‘Velvet Rodeo.’ And pyro. She promised pyro, and she’s finding more of it. Now she’s going to wear it. Check out the video she shared of a new jacket that her team created.

“Light em up and watch em burn,” she captioned the post. It contains video of her trial run with her new “fire jacket.”

Ahead of the run, she previewed what fans can expect. It looks like she is delivering on it with the new “fire jacket.”

“I’m very excited,” Miranda Lambert said. “It’s kind of the style I’ve been doing lately. Just country and western with a lot of rhinestones and fringe and some fire maybe. So I’m very excited about that.”

Meanwhile, her husband is committed to being with her for the entire run, which has dates through April.

“I’ll be there every single night,” Brendan McLoughlin said. “I’ll be watching her do what she does best.”

There are 24 total dates on the ‘Velvet Rodeo’ residency scheduled through April. She takes big chunks of time off along the way, but she will focus most of her time on the destination event at the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood on the Strip until Spring. The last date on the schedule is April 9.

Recently, McLoughlin revealed his favorite song that she has ever written. It’s a deeper cut, and one that she introduced to him. It’s an older cut titled “Dead Flowers.”

“Well lookee there,” she said to him when he told her. “We have another ‘Dead Flowers’ fan.”

Miranda Lambert Finds Time to Sneak Away From Las Vegas

While her ‘Velvet Rodeo’ dates keep her busy until April, Miranda Lambert will sneak away from Sin City for a few scattered dates along the way. She heads to Atlanta for ATLive on November 12 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. There she’ll perform alongside Chris Stapleton and Dwight Yoakam. The weekend festival mixes rock and country. The other night features performances from Sheryl Crow, Billy Joel and Lionel Richie.

Miranda Lambert also has festival dates scheduled for next summer. She’s at Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City, Fla. on the first weekend of June. The next weekend, she heads to Carolina Country Music Fest in South Carolina. She toured with Little Big Town last spring, but she has yet to do a full blown United States tour since releasing her critically acclaimed Palomino last year. That will almost assuredly come next summer. Maybe she’ll bring the fire jacket along for the ride. Check out all of her dates and get ticket information for each at her website.