WATCH: Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Takes Scary Fall Down Icy Steps

Following a mixture of rain, sleep, and snow hitting Tennessee the night before, Miranda Lambert’s husband Brendan McLoughlin took a scary fall down some icy steps on Wednesday (February 1st).

Being a good sport about the incident, McLoughlin took to his Instagram to share the video of what happened. “I feel like I need to post this to give everyone a good laugh,” Lambert’s husband wrote in the social media post. The country music hitmaker herself also commented on the video by writing, “It’s the whistle at the end for me” with cry-laughing and heart emojis.

Days prior to Brendan’s epic fall, he and Miranda Lambert celebrated their fourth anniversary. The couple got married in 2019 less than a year after meeting during Lambert’s 2018 appearance on Good Morning America. McLoughlin had been working security that day and Miranda thought he was just gorgeous.

During an interview with The New York Times, Lambert revealed that it had been a few months since she split from Anderson East and she was ready to start dating again. Pistol Annies bandmates, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, decided to help with getting the romance going by introducing McLoughlin to Lambert. They invited Brendan backstage to watch their performance.

“They plucked him for me,” Lambert gushed. “My security guy Tom, he was in on it, too. He said to me, ‘He’s here. And he’s pretty.’ Now the Pistol Annies have three husbands, two ex-husbands, three children, a stepson, and 23 animals. We’ve done a lot in nine years!”

Prior to marrying McLoughlin, Lambert was married to fellow country music superstar Blake Shelton for four years. Following her 2015 divorce, she dated Evan Felker and East.

Miranda Lambert Says Brendan McLoughlin Loves Her For Her

While speaking to PEOPLE in June 2022, Miranda Lambert opened up about her personal life. She also spoke about how she’s enjoying time with Brendan McLoughlin and her 3-year-old stepson.

“I want to be open about how happy we are,” Lambert explained. She then noted that she doesn’t give “two sh—s” about other people’s opinions of her, as well as her marriage, music, or anything else. “I just care that I’m being me.”

The singer and songwriter further explained that McLoughlin jumped right into her lifestyle and there’s a “learning curve” when ti comes to taking a New Yorker straight into the woods. “But it was a big laugh. It’s nice to have a partner in that, someone by your side that supports you, loves you, and believes in you. He loves me for me.”

Also speaking about the “public growing pains” she has experienced over the years, Miranda admitted she has no real regrets. She did, however, offer some advice to her younger self who was starting out in Nashville. “It’s going to be a wild ride, hon. Take the reins, and hold on tight.”