WATCH: Morgan Wade Reflects on Playing Stadium Shows With Luke Combs

It’s been a big breakout year for Morgan Wade. After organically developing an audience that leaned more into the Americana side of the country music line, she truly broke through to the mainstream behind her single “Wilder Days.” When she reissued her “official” debut, Reckless, on a major label and added “Run,” she was well on her way to becoming the next big thing. CMT made it official recently by naming her one of its “Next Women of Country.”

Her massive year led her to some massive audiences. There were no bigger audiences for Morgan Wade this year than the stadiums that she played with Luke Combs. She took a moment to reflect on that rapid ascent on Thursday. Check out her post below.

“Joining Luke Combs on the road this year has been such a treat. I can’t thank him and his team enough for welcoming me out here! I’ll never forget my first stadium shows and what it felt like to share my music with so many people,” Morgan Wade captioned the video post.

Morgan Wade talked more about the experience in the narration of the video.

“It was a very humbling experience,” she says in the video clip, which shows her day from soundcheck to performance. “Ten thousand fans from all over the country coming together for the sake of live music. That’s a very powerful thing. I’m told that when we played there were 24,000 people in [Mile High Stadium]. Playing for that many people is something I never expected to come close to in my career, and I’m really grateful for the opportunity.”

Morgan Wade Heads Out on Her Own

After winning over tons of new fans as an opening act, it’s time for Morgan Wade to headline some of the bigger clubs herself. She’ll take a break over the holidays. Wade is off of the road for a good four months, so there’s a good chance she’ll have some time to polish up some new music. She previewed one new track recently.

She kicks off her headlining tour at the legendary 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. on February 21. Tons of dates are sold out along the way, and at many of those, she’s added a second. That includes D.C., Louisville, Nashville and New York City. She has two nights at Bowery Ballroom in New York and another pair at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. She’s coast-to-coast throughout the Spring. And sold out in every corner of the United States. The trek wraps on April 16 in her home state of Virginia. She’s in Richmond at The National. Check out all of her dates and get ticket information for each at her website.