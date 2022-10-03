WATCH: Nikki Lane Performs ‘Denim & Diamonds’ on ‘CBS Saturday Morning’

Nikki Lane released her latest album Denim & Diamonds on September 23rd. Currently, Lane is on a headlining tour to promote the record. Over the weekend, she stopped by the CBS Mornings studio to perform a few songs for the show’s Saturday Sessions segment.

Nikki Lane took the Saturday Sessions stage on the morning of October 1st and showcased three songs from Denim & Diamonds. Lane and her band played the album’s title track, “First High”, and “Try Harder” for the morning show crowd. Watch their performance of “Denim & Diamonds” below.

Nikki Lane Shifts Gears for Denim & Diamonds

With this album, Nikki Lane changed things up. She dialed back her vintage country vibe and added some rock and roll to the mix. The result is a blend of driving rock and classic country that fits Lane’s attitude and songwriting like a glove.

More than that, though, Nikki Lane delved into new subject matter on Denim & Diamonds. She looked to her past to draw inspiration for her writing. Instead of singing about the life of a working musician, she’s telling us the story of how she came to be where she is today.

“Denim & Diamonds”

In a recent interview with Outsider, Nikki Lane talked a little about “Denim & Diamonds” and what led her to write it.

“I was just going through the end of a relationship and was feeling a little defiant,” Lane said. “I was talking about being an entrepreneur and the things that come along with that. For me, just being my own boss is fantastic, but really it was the only way that was ever going to work for me.” With a laugh, she added, “I’m just unmanageable.”

She also drew some inspiration from Cher for this song. Sort of. “I love that Cher line, ‘But mom, I am a rich man.’ I love that sentiment,” Nikki Lane said. “I had seen that as a meme and I was like ‘Did Cher really say that sh*t?’ because it’s fantastic. It made me want to do a deep dive into my type of defiance.”

Nikki Lane on Tour