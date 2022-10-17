WATCH: Randy Travis Plays Beer Pong With Post Malone and Billy Strings at Nashville Concert

Post Malone had a pile of special guests at his Nashville concert on Sunday evening, and Randy Travis was among them. The country music legend was spotted backstage playing beer pong with Posty and Billy Strings. Luke Bryan also enjoyed the party at Bridgestone Arena this weekend. Check out the video below in the second slide shared by Billy Strings.

That’s Luke Bryan and Billy Strings with Posty in the first shot. And Randy Travis playing some beer pong in the second slide. It was an epic night on Broadway in Nashville.

Post Malone has flirted with country for a long time. He told Howard Stern in an interview this summer that he’s ready to dive all the way into the genre.

“To be honest there’s nothing stopping me from taking a camera or setting up in my studio in Utah and just recording a country album and me just [expletive] putting it on YouTube,” he said in the interview. “There’s nothing stopping me. Maybe I’ll face some repercussions later from the label and [expletive]. But there’s nothing stopping me from doing that.”

It wasn’t the first time that Post Malone has hooked up with Billy Strings. The two collaborated on a version of Johnny Cash’s “Cocaine Blues” at the Observatory in Santa Ana, Calif. The Dallas native has also covered Brad Paisley a couple of times. Randy Travis joining Posty was a first, though. At least, this was the first time any photos or video has been shared. It looks like the icon is having the time of his life hanging out with the star, who made his name in the music industry doing mostly rap and pop music.

Randy Travis Makes Friends With a New Generation

Randy Travis has spent a lot of time around younger artists in recent years. He developed quite a relationship with Kane Brown, and he’s hung out with folks like Luke Combs, too. The attention is a bit much for him sometimes.

“It makes me uncomfortable when someone’s telling you they grew up listening to you,” he said. “You’re the reason they sing the kind of songs they sing or decisions other than that too that they’ve made. You don’t know how to respond to some of these compliments and I appreciate it so much but where I came from, growing up, as I did, hearing that something was a good influence to somebody from me was probably not anything I thought I’d hear.”

Randy Travis has lived quite a life. Before he became a country music legend, he was a cowboy. Then he dropped Storms of Life and everything changed.