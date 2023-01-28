Watch: Reba McEntire Gives Behind-the-Scenes Peek at Reba’s Place Official Opening

After years of hard work and planning Reba McEntire’s new restaurant/bar/retail space/live music venue is open to the public. The country icon celebrated the grand opening of Reba’s Place last week. She did so with a special live stream performance from the venue’s stage. Now, guests can come in and sample the expansive menu, try the signature cocktails, and see what McEntire has to offer in the mercantile shop upstairs.

Yesterday, McEntire took to social media to share a short video that shows what fans can expect from Reba’s Place. “We had a great day yesterday in Atoka, OK officially opening Reba’s Place for business,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

Reba kicks off the short promotional clip by singing a bar or two of her signature tune “Fancy.” It seems fitting, really. Not because Reba’s Place matches the story of McEntire’s timeless hit, but because it’s a pretty fancy spot.

Reba McEntire Invites Fans to Reba’s Place

As the video ends, the superstar says, “I’m Reba McEntire and we’re at Reba’s Place and we’re open for business. Come see us.” As if that wasn’t enough the promotional clip will have fans from across the country chomping at the bit to travel to Southeastern Oklahoma to check out the new venue. Throughout the video, we get a look at some of the menu items, a few of the retail items available, and plenty of shots of Reba being the greatest hostess in history.

The Long Road to Reba’s Place

McEntire announced her plan to open Reba’s Place in 2021. Since then, she’s been planning and working hard to make the dream a reality. She partnered with the City of Atoka and the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma to bring the idea to life. About the venture, Reba said, “The Choctaw Nation and the City of Atoka are wonderful partners and I can’t wait to welcome our first guests… We are working very hard to create something not only for the local community, but that will also bring in folks from across the country.”

Reba didn’t just pick the location for the new tourist destination out of a hat. Atoka is a short drive away from Chockie, Oklahoma where she grew up on her family’s ranch. The new attraction will bring tourists and Reba fans from across the country to the small town. Additionally, it will create new jobs for local residents.

In a recent statement, Reba McEntire said, “It’s exciting to work with people who have a passion for this town and creating jobs, tourism, and new opportunities in Southeastern Oklahoma, in the community where I grew up.”

Reba’s Place is officially open for business. The hours are Monday through Sunday from 11 AM to 9 PM.