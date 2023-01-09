WATCH: Reba McEntire Pauses Concert to Give Her Drummer a Graduation Ceremony

Reba McEntire surprised her drummer with a heartfelt graduation ceremony during a stop at Hertz Arena over the weekend. The tribute came complete with a cap and gown and Pomp and Circumstance.

As Reba explained to the crowd, she and her band were supposed to play at the Estero, Florida, venue a month ago. But thanks to a hurricane, the show was postponed. And the rescheduling ended up conflicting with percussionist Garth Justice’s college graduation ceremony.

Justice was set to grab his degree in business management from Lee University. But he chose to honor the Reba: Live in Concert tour date instead. So Reba McEntire planned a tribute with her other band members and Justice’s family to make sure he was still able to celebrate the milestone.

Garth Justice’s wife posted a video of the event on her Facebook page. In it, Reba explained the situation to the audience while Justice’s son and a few crew members surprised the man of honor by dressing him in a purple cap and gown. And then the musicians broke out Pomp and Circumstance as he walked to meet Reba.

“He couldn’t go to his graduation. So Trey, his son, and we brought the graduation to him,” Reba shared as the audience roared.

Reba then grabbed his rolled-up diploma.

“May I present to you, the class of 2022 Lee University, Garth Justice,” the singer said.

Reba McEntire Dedicates ‘Is There Life Out There’ to Garth Justice’s Feat

Reba McEntire reached out to shake the graduate’s hand, but he pulled her in for a long hug instead. Justice, obviously touched by the sentiment, then bowed for a standing ovation.

Following the brief ceremony, Reba dedicated her 1991 hit Is There Life Out There to Justice. As she explained, she has dedicated the single to recent graduates many times in the past. She’s even asked certain audience members to stand and show their high school and college diplomas while she sang the lyrics.

“Because after their kids were raised and grown out of the house and finished college themselves, they went back and got their degree and fulfilled their dream,” she said. “So tonight we’re going to do this song for you, Garth. We applaud you.”

Like those past audience members, Garth Justice waited until later in his life to earn his business degree. By the time he became a graduate, he had married, raised a family, and enjoyed over two decades in the recording business.

“What an honor it was to have @reba recognize @garthjustice on his graduation day!” Shelly Stroud Justice captioned the video. “He wasn’t able to walk at @leeuniversity but this was the next best thing! Thanks to Reba and all of her team for making my husband feel so loved!”