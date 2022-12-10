WATCH: Riley Green Joins Jelly Roll on Stage for Epic Performance in Nashville

On Friday (December 9th), country music hitmaker Riley Green teamed up with Jelly Roll on stage for an epic performance at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

In his latest Instagram post, Riley Green praised Jelly Roll for the performance. “Congrats to my brother [Jelly Roll],” he gushed. “Love to see good folks win and glad to be apart of it.”

Jelly Roll also shared a video on Instagram of him and Riley Green killing on stage at Bridgestone Arena. “Quick recap of [Nashville] last night,” he said on Instagram. “Many more pics and videos to come.”

The performance is the last show of the year for Jelly Roll. He previously announced that he would be taking a break from social media to focus on his music and personal life. “I’ll be taking some much needed time off after the Nashville show,” he stated at the end of November. “No phone, no social media. I will be dropping music though.”

Jelly Roll recently clapped back at Travis Tritt, who made a critical remark about artists mixing country music and rap. “Always remember that when you mix country with rap, you get crap!” Tritt tweeted at the time.

To which, Jelly Roll responded, “This is not a good look for you Travis. [You’re] a legend. Don’t tweet on Ambien anymore please sir. Friendly reminder that Devil went to Georgia was not practically a rap song. So was Boy Named Sue by Johnny Cash. I could name so many more. Love you Travis but this is WRONG.”

Riley Green Talks About His Booming Country Music Career

While speaking to PEOPLE at the CMA Awards last month, Riley Green spoke about his relationship with Luke Combs’ day-to-day manager, Sophia Sansone, and his booming music career.

“I’ve got a lot of ex-girlfriends who’d be blown away by that number.” Riley Green said about how many months he has been with Sansone. He then spoke about how if Sansone had a choice between his tour bus and Combs’ bus, he’s not quite sure she’d pick his. “If she rides on Luke’s bus it has a lot more room in the back,” he explained. “And she carries a lot of luggage.”

Riley Green further spoke about how his music career is gaining momentum and how he will be hitting upper stadium tiers with his music. “It’s something I never thought about playing clubs growing up,” Green continued. “It’s really about finding a way to put that same energy into it and sing songs that you know you believe in. I think people can kind of tell when it’s real.”

He also discussed teaming up with Thomas Rhett for his Half of Me single. “It’s great to be able to ride Thomas’ coattails for a single. It’s just been great to see fans singing it louder every week.”