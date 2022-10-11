WATCH: Riley Green Performs Unreleased Song ‘Alabama Vs. Tennessee’ Ahead of Huge Football Game

Riley Green grew up in Jacksonville, Ala. He was the quarterback at Jacksonville State which was an FBS school at the time. If he has any leaning toward a Power 5 team, it’s probably Auburn. That’s where he cut his teeth on the college bar scene. But you don’t talk about things like politics or college football leanings down there.

He performed a new song called “Alabama Vs. Tennessee” at a recent show. It’s the first time he’s ever played the song, and it’s just in time for a big match up between the Crimson Tide and the Volunteers. This is the best chance the latter has had a chance to beat the former in more than a decade. He said he’d like to say it’s a song for anyone out there rooting for the Vols. Check out video of the performance below.

“There’s a lot of history on Music Row, but we’ve cut a few records down in Muscle Shoals,” he boasts of his home state. “It ain’t hard to find, just hit South on 65. I bet y’all have sipped Jack Daniels in the Smokey Mountains. Maybe even been kicked out of the Flora-Bama. I ain’t gonna lie, I’ve been kicked out of there a time or two.”

He then launches into the bridge.

“I think this world could learn a thing of two, from good old boys like me and you. Some of y’all are probably proud to be from Knoxville. Hell, I’m proud to be from Jacksonville.”

It’s a banger. And it follows a tradition of songs about the rivalry.

Riley Green on the Road

Riley Green is still on the road with Luke Bryan and this stop was at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. He’ll remain on many dates of the ‘Raised Up Right’ tour throughout October. But he’ll also step out and do some shows of his own.

His next stop is in Peoria, Ill. on October 15. Then he’ll hit the Georgia Rodeo on October 21 and the Auburn Rodeo in his home state on October 22. He’ll hook up with Luke Combs for his run of Canadian dates in November. And he’ll remain with the titan for his stadium tour next spring and summer. That run kicks off on March 25 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. near Dallas. It hits Nissan Stadium in Nashville on April 15. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information for each at his website.

Third ranked Alabama kicks off against sixth ranked Tennessee on Saturday at 2:30. The game is on CBS.