WATCH: Scotty McCreery Performs ‘Holly Jolly Christmas’ During ‘CMA Country Christmas’

Scotty McCreery totally nailed his cover of “Holly Jolly Christmas” during the 13th annual “CMA Country Christmas” on Thursday, Dec. 8, putting a country spin on the classic song. The number opened with lively fiddle and then McCreery launched into it with his distinct low tones.

Carly Pearce hosted the “CMA Country Christmas” special for the second time in a row. The annual event featured McCreery, as well as Maren Morris, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and more. As for Scotty McCreery, he’s no stranger to “CMA Country Christmas.” He first performed on the special in 2011, right after his “American Idol” win.

The event was hosted at Steel Mill in Nashville, TN, and featured seven other performances. In addition to Scotty McCreery performing “Holly Jolly Christmas,” Steven Curtis Chapman performed “Precious Promise” from his 1995 album The Music of Christmas. Dan + Shay performed “Officially Christmas” from their 2021 album of the same name. Maren Morris performed “Merry Christmas Baby,” and Old Dominion sang “What Christmas Means to Me.” Carly Pearce then did a number of her own, singing “The Man With the Bag,” and to close out the show, The War and Treaty sang “O Holy Night.”

The special aired on Thursday, but it also launched on Hulu and Disney+ on Dec. 9. It’s definitely something you don’t want to miss if you’re looking for a nostalgic yet still contemporary celebration of the holidays.

In addition to “Holly Jolly Christmas” for CMA’s special, Scotty McCreery also brought out a spot-on rendition of “It’s Christmas Time Pretty Baby” for CMT’s Campfire Sessions. Fans on social media said he perfectly channeled Elvis Presley for his cover, and we’re inclined to agree. Check out McCreery’s performance and see for yourself.

Scotty McCreery and Wife, Gabi, Celebrate Milestone with New Baby

Scotty and Gabi McCreery’s baby, Avery, recently turned one month (and a half), and the new parents took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone. Gabi posted a series of sweet photos of her three-piece family (plus the dog, Moose) on social media.

“Looking back on our first month (and a half) with our sweet boy,” she wrote in the caption. The photos are all adorable snapshots of Avery’s first month at home. They feature the new parents bonding with their son, plus a few of Scotty in full dad mode.

The McCreery’s are never shy about sharing glimpses into their life with their son, and fans are endlessly supportive of their journey as parents. Avery—whose actual first name is Merrick—was born on Oct. 24, about a week early. Scotty McCreery has since gushed about his “rockstar” wife during and after the birth in interviews and on social media. Overall, the McCreery family looks like they’re doing great, and we couldn’t be happier for them.