WATCH: Security Guard at Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Bar Hops on Stage and Crushes Cover of ‘Tennessee Whiskey’

Anything can happen on Broadway in Nashville, and one of those moments happened at Blake Shelton’s Ole Red. This weekend, a security guard hopped on stage, snagged the microphone and absolutely nailed a cover of “Tennessee Whiskey.” Check out the video below.

“‘Even the security can sing!'” – overheard at Ole Red Nashville,” the post from the bar’s official account read.

This guy has a future! Maybe he should make a run at it on Blake Shelton’s team on The Voice. Have Blake’s people connect with his people. That shouldn’t be hard to work out.

Of course, “Tennessee Whiskey” is a track first recorded by David Allan Coe. It was written by Dean Dillon and Linda Hargrove. It has seen various successes with a handful of artists over its’ lifespan. George Jones did a version. And arguably the most famous version is the most recent recorded by Chris Stapleton. That version spawned a duet with Justin Timberlake that earned Stapleton a lot of crossover success to a more mainstream audience.

The Coe version reached number 77 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart in 1981. The Possum’s version was released in 1983 and soared to number two. Stapleton’s version was certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Blake Shelton’s Ole Red on Lower Broadway is a hot spot for fun surprises. During CMA Fest in June, Darius Rucker stopped by for a song or two. So did Luke Bryan, despite the fact that his own 32 Bridge is across the street. The spot is so popular that it is expanding to the Nashville airport and to Las Vegas. Country music is taking over Sin City. A $30 million honky tonk will look nice on the Strip.

New Music From Blake Shelton as ‘The Voice’ Rolls On

The new season of The Voice is finally underway. It is the first time that Blake Shelton is joined by his wife, Gwen Stefani, as coaches since they wed. John Legend and Camila Cabello are also coaches this season.

Blake Shelton also has new music. “No Body” is a 90s throwback track, which is a hot trend in country music right now. But unlike some of the up-and-comers in the scene, Blake lived the 90s. So he recorded a music video with his trademark mullet to celebrate. He also teamed up with Kane Brown for a new track on Brown’s Different Man. That album dropped in September, and it also includes a fantastic duet with Brown’s wife.

Meanwhile, Blake Shelton announced a massive tour for the new year. ‘Back Down to the Honky Tonk’ kicks off on February 16 in Lincoln, Neb. He’s bringing Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean on the road with him. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information for each at his website.